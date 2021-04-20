Tue, 20 Apr 2021

Wrist healed, Hornets' LaMelo Ball cleared for activity

Field Level Media
20 Apr 2021, 11:05 GMT+10

Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball was cleared to resume individual basketball activity after a CT scan confirmed his broken right wrist has healed, the team announced Monday.

Ball sustained the injury on March 20 in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He was examined by Dr. Michelle Carlson of The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York before receiving the green light on Monday.

The team said updates about his status and return to play would be "provided as appropriate." ESPN reported that Ball could return to action in seven to 10 days.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ball has appeared in 41 games and is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Since moving into the starting lineup on Feb. 1, he averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 21 games.

Ball, 19, was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in January, February and March. He is the only player over the past 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals heading into the All-Star break.

--Field Level Media

