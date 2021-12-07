Tue, 07 Dec 2021

«Back to Home

Rookies Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider lead Wings vs. Predators

Field Level Media
07 Dec 2021, 06:05 GMT+10

Lucas Raymond likely would be the NHL's Rookie of the Year if the voting were conducted this week. His closest competitor might be his Detroit Red Wings teammate.

Defenseman Moritz Seider scored his second overtime goal on Saturday to extend Detroit's winning streak to five games. The Red Wings will host Nashville on Tuesday.

Seider is the first Red Wings defenseman to record multiple overtime goals in his rookie season. His 17 points rank among the league's top five for this year's rookie class.

"He's a really talented player," coach Jeff Blashill said. "Poise, swagger, those things are important on any kind of player that aspires to be an elite player. You have to have swagger and he's got it. I also think part of the reason he has a belief in himself is he's got a really good skill set. He's been a big piece of the infusion of the talent here and that's been a big reason we've been able to find ways to win games."

Seider was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old from Germany earned a roster spot during training camp and has quickly emerged as the team's top defenseman. The 6-foot-4 Seider is imposing on defense and has been more dangerous offensively than expected at this stage.

He ripped a perfectly placed shot from the left circle to give his team a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders.

"One of the things we would have said he needed to get better at the past couple of years would be his one-timer," Blashill said. "He shoots a pretty good wrist shot, but we felt the one-timer is something that definitely needs to get better. He's worked at it. That's what the really good players do, they work and get rewarded."

Raymond, the team's top draft pick last season, has paid quick dividends. He leads all first-year players with 10 goals and 22 points. He's recorded a point in seven of the last 10 games.

Nashville has been on a win-one, lose-one rollercoaster over the past seven games. The Predators also had a 4-3 overtime victory on Saturday, defeating Montreal at home. They're now beginning a four-game road trip, with the other three games against the New York and New Jersey teams.

Filip Forsberg scored their overtime winner, his 11th goal this season.

Luke Kunin tied the game midway through the third period with his fourth goal.

"This is the game we have to get back to, and we've got to have some perseverance and ultra-competitiveness," coach John Hynes said. "We went out and had to come from behind again, but I felt we played pretty well in the third period, and it's nice to see us be able to get the win from it. So, lots of lessons out of this game."

Kunin's goal came on his 24th birthday. The Predators were shut out by Boston 2-0 on Thursday.

"We talked a lot about our game against Boston, and I think we did a lot of good things," Kunin said. "It didn't show on the scoreboard, but as far as our game was concerned, that was how we wanted to play, and we just wanted to carry some of that stuff into (Saturday)... I'm sure it's the best game I've had on my birthday. To get the win just really capped it off."

--Field Level Media

More New York City News

Access More
Mavericks face prospect of sidelined Luka Doncic vs. Nets

New York City News.Net

Rookies Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider lead Wings vs. Predators

New York City News.Net

Conor McGregor issues stinging verdict on arch-rival Khabib

New York City News.Net

New York City Imposes Private Employer Vaccine Mandate

New York City News.Net

Flyers fire Alain Vigneault, tab Mike Yeo as interim coach

New York City News.Net

US vows to strengthen ties with countries in Pacific region amid threats from China

New York City News.Net

No. 6 Villanova goes for fourth straight win vs. Syracuse

New York City News.Net

British Airways to become first airline to use sustainable fuel produced in UK

New York City News.Net

Hamburger in golden veil

New York City News.Net

NFL roundup: Lions get first win with TD on final play

New York City News.Net

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence poses with Leonardo DiCaprio at 'Don't Look Up' premiere

New York City News.Net

US losing pace in military space race against China

New York City News.Net

Grimes takes dig at ex Elon Musk in new song 'Player of Games'

New York City News.Net

New York massively expands vaccine mandate

New York City News.Net

Red Bulls G Carlos Coronel signs three-year contract

New York City News.Net

Reports: Flyers fire Alain Vigneault, tab Mike Yeo as interim coach

New York City News.Net

AOC criticized for looting denial

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Patrick Kane's SO goal propels Blackhawks to win

New York City News.Net

Buck O'Neil one of six elected to Hall of Fame

New York City News.Net

Eternal Hospital (EHCC) Jaipur, the first to perform TAVI/TAVR in Rajasthan

New York City News.Net

Chris Cuomo hit with sexual misconduct accusations after CNN ouster

New York City News.Net

Sign up for New York City News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

62
Mostly Cloudy in Newark

All New York City News Headlines

Prison awaits former Netflix staff convicted of insider trading

New York City News.Net

Posthumous honor for Irish LGBT movement campaigner

New York City News.Net

Young people in Massachusetts to get helping hand during holidays

New York City News.Net

As bank fees questioned, Capital One ends overdraft fees

New York City News.Net

U.S. cancels $2 billion in student loans, after earlier writes offs

New York City News.Net

Mavericks face prospect of sidelined Luka Doncic vs. Nets

New York City News.Net

US losing pace in military space race against China

New York City News.Net

Rookies Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider lead Wings vs. Predators

New York City News.Net

Grimes takes dig at ex Elon Musk in new song 'Player of Games'

New York City News.Net

Conor McGregor issues stinging verdict on arch-rival Khabib

New York City News.Net

New York massively expands vaccine mandate

New York City News.Net

New York City Imposes Private Employer Vaccine Mandate

New York City News.Net

Red Bulls G Carlos Coronel signs three-year contract

New York City News.Net

Flyers fire Alain Vigneault, tab Mike Yeo as interim coach

New York City News.Net

Reports: Flyers fire Alain Vigneault, tab Mike Yeo as interim coach

New York City News.Net

US vows to strengthen ties with countries in Pacific region amid threats from China

New York City News.Net

AOC criticized for looting denial

New York City News.Net

No. 6 Villanova goes for fourth straight win vs. Syracuse

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Patrick Kane's SO goal propels Blackhawks to win

New York City News.Net

British Airways to become first airline to use sustainable fuel produced in UK

New York City News.Net

Buck O'Neil one of six elected to Hall of Fame

New York City News.Net

Hamburger in golden veil

New York City News.Net

Eternal Hospital (EHCC) Jaipur, the first to perform TAVI/TAVR in Rajasthan

New York City News.Net

NFL roundup: Lions get first win with TD on final play

New York City News.Net

Chris Cuomo hit with sexual misconduct accusations after CNN ouster

New York City News.Net

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence poses with Leonardo DiCaprio at 'Don't Look Up' premiere

New York City News.Net

Anchor Chris Cuomo fired over allegations of sexual misconduct, attorney says

New York City News.Net

Patrick Kane's shootout goal sends Isles to another loss

New York City News.Net

United in Homecoming: An American Departure; Coming Home to India

New York City News.Net

In a rut, Warriors look to get back on track vs. Magic

New York City News.Net

Talles Magno's goal sends NYCFC past Union, into MLS Cup final

New York City News.Net

Gardner Minshew II carries Eagles past Jets 33-18

New York City News.Net

Dolphins shut down injury-plagued Giants

New York City News.Net

Bulls face Nuggets with eye on top spot in East

New York City News.Net

How dual loyalties created an ethics problem for Chris Cuomo and CNN

New York City News.Net

Eagles QB Gardner Minshew II to start against Jets

New York City News.Net

Starvation grips Afghanistan amid economic collapse

New York City News.Net

Reports: Eagles QB Gardner Minshew II to start Sunday

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin reaches milestone in Caps' win

New York City News.Net

Islanders attempt to snap 10-game skid, host Blackhawks

New York City News.Net

Sharks cap five-game road trip in Columbus

New York City News.Net

What are those red columns in St. Petersburg

New York City News.Net

Safety in American schools in question

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Kings end 15-game home losing skid to Clips

New York City News.Net

CNN fires Chris Cuomo over role in brother's defense

New York City News.Net

Rangers edge Blackhawks for sixth straight win

New York City News.Net

DeMar DeRozan powers Bulls past Nets

New York City News.Net

Red Wings clip Islanders in OT, 4-3

New York City News.Net

Timbers to host first MLS Cup after dispatching RSL

New York City News.Net

CNN terminates anchor Chris Cuomo

New York City News.Net

New York News

Posthumous honor for Irish LGBT movement campaigner

New York City News.Net

Young people in Massachusetts to get helping hand during holidays

New York City News.Net

As bank fees questioned, Capital One ends overdraft fees

New York City News.Net

U.S. cancels $2 billion in student loans, after earlier writes offs

New York City News.Net

Mavericks face prospect of sidelined Luka Doncic vs. Nets

New York City News.Net

US losing pace in military space race against China

New York City News.Net

Access More

News Releases

New York City News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Prison awaits former Netflix staff convicted of insider trading

New York City News.Net

After cutting off wrong leg, Austrian MD fined $3,000, gets new job

New York City News.Net

WWII bomb struck during construction in Munich, explosion injures 4

New York City News.Net

Belarus again sanctioned by west due to migrants, human rights abuses

New York City News.Net

To save from poachers, 30 South African white rhinos flown to Rwanda

New York City News.Net

Prisoners flee Mexico prison as gangs crash cars into prison

New York City News.Net

Laos railway to offer China even more countries to export products to

New York City News.Net

Russian company offering $200,000 for human faces to imprint on robots

New York City News.Net

Monster 'footballfish' found washed up on San Diego beach

New York City News.Net

US man draws 9 years in prison for misusing Covid relief funds

New York City News.Net

Access More
New York City News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2021 New York City News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.