Mon, 10 Jan 2022

«Back to Home

Terry Rozier, Hornets seek second straight win over Bucks

Field Level Media
10 Jan 2022, 04:19 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets did it once.

The question facing the Hornets is, can they duplicate the things that allowed them to beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks in the first matchup of back-to-back meetings?

The Bucks are back in Charlotte, N.C., for a rematch Monday night.

"You just have to find a way against this (Milwaukee) group," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "I think it's going to be another close one on Monday, but we just have to be battling. They bring out the best in us."

The Hornets displayed some of their best work in Saturday night's 114-106 home victory, aided by Terry Rozier's 28 points.

Granted, the Bucks have been short-handed, but maybe they didn't handle the success of winning a night earlier at Brooklyn in the best way. Borrego said his team must not fall into any traps after that victory.

"I think the biggest thing heading into Monday night's game is who handles this game better? Do they handle their loss better than we handle the win?" Borrego said. "Or will we have maturity about us and come out swinging again on Monday night with something to prove against the NBA champions? We still have a lot to prove. We have to be the hunter right now, and that's the mentality going into Monday night."

The Hornets were drubbed on Jan. 2 by the Phoenix Suns, another of the NBA's top teams. So the performance against Milwaukee was encouraging for Charlotte.

The Bucks will look for a bounce-back and perhaps have more resources. They've been without Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton because of the NBA's COVID protocol, and the latter two players could be eligible to return if they clear the hurdles necessary per league guidelines.

Either way, the Bucks probably will rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 43 points Saturday night for his second-highest point total of the season.

"When your best player has that type of motor and that type of competitive nature, it puts a lot of pressure on other guys to bring it as well," said Bucks acting coach Darvin Ham, who has been filling in while head coach Mike Budenholzer is in the protocol.

Ham, who pointed out that his squad didn't react the best to Charlotte switching to a zone defense, said the Bucks had to re-charge emotionally after the game in Brooklyn and the travel involved.

"For those guys to come out and compete like they did all the way until the end to give us a chance to do something," Ham said. "I'm just proud of our guys the way they competed."

Borrego said he liked how the end-of-game scenarios played out, something that might have indicated growing maturity from his team.

"We had a little bit more edginess," Hornets reserve Kelly Oubre Jr. said. "We followed the game plan."

But there shouldn't be complacency among the Hornets.

"There's a lot of things that we can clean up," Oubre said. "Being more disciplined and locked in for 48 minutes, so there's obviously room for improvement, and Monday is another test for us."

On Saturday night, Charlotte fell into an early 11-point hole before cranking up defensively.

"It was all defense," Borrego said. "Great urgency; we were mixing up our coverages. It's not perfect against (the Bucks), but our guys battled."

--Field Level Media

More New York City News

Access More
Week 18 TD Props: Something to parlay for

New York City News.Net

Woodstock organizer Michael Lang dies at 77

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Devon Toews' OT goal caps Avalanche's rally

New York City News.Net

Alec Baldwin explains why he hasnt handed over his phone yet

New York City News.Net

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 93

New York City News.Net

Jaylen Brown's triple-double leads Celtics past Knicks

New York City News.Net

Jets cut DE Shaq Lawson after one year with team

New York City News.Net

Indian Consulate in New York says assault against Sikh taxi driver 'deeply disturbing', takes up matter with US authorities

New York City News.Net

Knicks F Julius Randle fined $25K for profanities

New York City News.Net

Harry Styles fan sues concert venue alleging crowd surge resulted in injury

New York City News.Net

China carrying out 'cultural genocide' in Mongolia: Report

New York City News.Net

Ducks-Red Wings skate Sunday in rescheduled affair

New York City News.Net

US Economy Shows Strength Entering 2022, but Pandemic Clouds Future

New York City News.Net

Strong third period helps Rangers defeat Ducks

New York City News.Net

Omicron Explosion Spurs Nationwide Breakdown of Services in US

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Hot from long distance, Heat pound Suns

New York City News.Net

US 'deeply disturbed' over attack on Sikh cab driver at New York airport, says will hold perpetrators accountable

New York City News.Net

FAA identifies dozens of airports affected by 5G rollout

New York City News.Net

US President nominates Lieutenant General Michael E Kurilla to head Central Command

New York City News.Net

Nets try to solve home woes against sputtering Spurs

New York City News.Net

Djokovic Covid infection leads to conspiracy theories

New York City News.Net

Sign up for New York City News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

33
Cloudy in Newark

All New York City News Headlines

Morning explosion in Pennsylvania said to be meteor, says NASA

New York City News.Net

America's place in international order under attack

New York City News.Net

Terry Rozier, Hornets seek second straight win over Bucks

New York City News.Net

New law allows non-citizens to vote in US

New York City News.Net

Ordinary Americans feel squeezed as Omicron infections surge

New York City News.Net

Week 18 TD Props: Something to parlay for

New York City News.Net

Ducks-Red Wings skate Sunday in rescheduled affair

New York City News.Net

Woodstock organizer Michael Lang dies at 77

New York City News.Net

US Economy Shows Strength Entering 2022, but Pandemic Clouds Future

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Devon Toews' OT goal caps Avalanche's rally

New York City News.Net

Strong third period helps Rangers defeat Ducks

New York City News.Net

Alec Baldwin explains why he hasnt handed over his phone yet

New York City News.Net

Omicron Explosion Spurs Nationwide Breakdown of Services in US

New York City News.Net

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 93

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Hot from long distance, Heat pound Suns

New York City News.Net

Jaylen Brown's triple-double leads Celtics past Knicks

New York City News.Net

US 'deeply disturbed' over attack on Sikh cab driver at New York airport, says will hold perpetrators accountable

New York City News.Net

Jets cut DE Shaq Lawson after one year with team

New York City News.Net

FAA identifies dozens of airports affected by 5G rollout

New York City News.Net

Indian Consulate in New York says assault against Sikh taxi driver 'deeply disturbing', takes up matter with US authorities

New York City News.Net

US President nominates Lieutenant General Michael E Kurilla to head Central Command

New York City News.Net

Knicks F Julius Randle fined $25K for profanities

New York City News.Net

Nets try to solve home woes against sputtering Spurs

New York City News.Net

Harry Styles fan sues concert venue alleging crowd surge resulted in injury

New York City News.Net

Djokovic Covid infection leads to conspiracy theories

New York City News.Net

China carrying out 'cultural genocide' in Mongolia: Report

New York City News.Net

CBS announces 'The Honeymooners' reboot with female lead

New York City News.Net

Study finds lower risk of breast cancer due to sun exposure

New York City News.Net

Babies born during pandemic's first year score slightly lower on development screening

New York City News.Net

Panthers aim to take their show on the road vs. Hurricanes

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Bulls take down Wizards for 9th straight win

New York City News.Net

Jazz hope to get reinforcements vs. Lance Stephenson, Pacers

New York City News.Net

Man bursts into flames after being tasered

New York City News.Net

Alec Baldwin ignores cell phone search warrant

New York City News.Net

Civil Rights Lawyer, Professor Lani Guinier Dies at 71

New York City News.Net

Hot-shooting Hornets open two-game set with Bucks

New York City News.Net

Kanye West shares video of late-night walk with Julia Fox

New York City News.Net

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Nets

New York City News.Net

Rangers need bounce-back game vs. idling Ducks

New York City News.Net

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury returns to face Golden Knights

New York City News.Net

Reigning champion Lightning gelling ahead of Bruins meeting

New York City News.Net

Celtics look to regain confidence against feisty Knicks

New York City News.Net

UN chief welcomes release of opposition members in Ethiopia, calls for ceasefire

New York City News.Net

Connor McDavid popular pick to win third Hart Memorial Trophy

New York City News.Net

Liberty introduce Sandy Brondello as head coach

New York City News.Net

Excelsior announce 2022 roster, return to NYC

New York City News.Net

UN condemns 'Horrific' killing of two Journalists burned alive in Haiti: Spokesman

New York City News.Net

U.S. battles COVID-19 on fronts of justice, test, vaccine

New York City News.Net

Washington signs LT Charles Leno Jr. to 3-year extension

New York City News.Net

Mike Pompeo loses 90 pounds weight in 6 months, calls it 'Lifetime struggle'

New York City News.Net

New York News

Morning explosion in Pennsylvania said to be meteor, says NASA

New York City News.Net

America's place in international order under attack

New York City News.Net

New law allows non-citizens to vote in US

New York City News.Net

Ordinary Americans feel squeezed as Omicron infections surge

New York City News.Net

Week 18 TD Props: Something to parlay for

New York City News.Net

Ducks-Red Wings skate Sunday in rescheduled affair

New York City News.Net

Access More

News Releases

New York City News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Morning explosion in Pennsylvania said to be meteor, says NASA

New York City News.Net

South African parliament fire suspect caught with explosives

New York City News.Net

Tourists freeze to death after heavy snowfall blocked roads in Murree

New York City News.Net

Father, son guilty in $1.5 billion Las Vegas 'Ponzi' case

New York City News.Net

Former Colombian military officer arrested in death of Haiti president

New York City News.Net

Pope urges couples to not substitute owning pets over having children

New York City News.Net

WHO says 'tsunami of cases' overwhelming health systems around world

New York City News.Net

UK woman army officer concludes 40 day South Pole expedition

New York City News.Net

California twins born 15 minutes apart in 2021, 2022

New York City News.Net

Haitian PM flees city of Gonaves after gunfire

New York City News.Net

Access More
New York City News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 New York City News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.