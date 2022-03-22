Tue, 22 Mar 2022

Blues get D Nick Leddy from Red Wings for pair, pick

Field Level Media
22 Mar 2022, 05:19 GMT+10

The St. Louis Blues acquired defenseman Nick Leddy from the Detroit Red Wings on Monday in exchange for center Oskar Sundqvist, Jake Walman and a 2023 second-round pick.

The Blues also get blueliner Luke Witkowski in the deal.

Leddy, 31, has 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 55 games this season. The former first-round pick (No. 16 overall) in the 2009 draft was in his first season in Detroit after being traded to the Red Wings by the New York Islanders in July.

Leddy has 352 points (66 goals, 286 assists) in 831 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010-14), Islanders (2014-21) and Red Wings.

Sundqvist, 27, has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 41 games this season. He was in his fifth season in St. Louis after playing his first two seasons in Pittsburgh. He has 87 points (36 goals, 51 assists) in 270 career games.

Walman, 26, has six points (three goals, three assists) in 32 games this season. The Blues selected him in the third round of the 2014 draft.

Witkowski, 31, has played in 132 career games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Red Wings since 2014 but in just one game this season. He scored seven points (three goals, four assists) in 44 games this season with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

--Field Level Media

