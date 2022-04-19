Tue, 19 Apr 2022

«Back to Home

Panthers hunt for 11th straight win vs. eliminated Islanders

Field Level Media
19 Apr 2022, 08:05 GMT+10

The Florida Panthers will look to extend the NHL's longest active winning streak to 11 games when they visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Florida (54-16-6, 114 points) defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on Sunday for their 10th straight win.

"I didn't even realize we had gotten to10," Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said. "I just know I have really liked the way we have played in the last three or four games. We're bringing our top game every night and when we do that, we're tough to beat."

The winning streak is the second-longest in team history behind a 12-game run from Dec. 15, 2015, to Jan. 10, 2016. Florida leads the Eastern Conference in points and is vying for the President's Trophy along with the Colorado Avalanche.

The Panthers visit the Islanders after setting a franchise record by earning their 50th road point of the season. Florida is 18-5-2 away from home since Jan. 1.

"We seem to have taken another step and are playing much better on the road in the second half of the season," Brunette said. "And you've got to win on the road to win the big Cup."

Rookie Anton Lundell scored twice against the Red Wings and has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 60 games.

"It's been so fun to play on this team," said the 20-year-old Lundell. "Every game we have a great chance to win. We just need to play our game every game. It's not easy to win in this league, but when we play this way we have a great chance to win."

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist versus Detroit and has a six-game point streak (four goals, seven assists).

The Islanders (35-31-9, 79 points) find themselves in an unfamiliar position under coach Barry Trotz -- playing out the string. After three consecutive playoff appearances, the Islanders were eliminated from postseason contention with a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

"It's disappointing," Ryan Pulock said. "Obviously we knew a couple of months ago that we had dug ourselves a hole and we're going to have to fight to the end to try to get ourselves out of it."

New York, which had gone to the third round of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, was done in by a poor start in this campaign. An 11-game losing streak Nov. 7-Dec. 5 put them in an early hole and even their recent strong play -- 14-7-1 in their past 22 games -- couldn't get them within reach of the second Eastern Conference wild card.

"We've had this discussion as we knew what the odds were, and all that," Trotz said. "So, I think we've come to a realization a while ago, but we're just going to continue to play. This group will play to the end."

Anthony Beauvillier, who had gone nine games without a point, and Josh Bailey scored for New York against Toronto. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves in his fourth straight start and third game in four days as goalie Semyon Varlamov missed his second straight game with a stomach illness.

The Islanders play five of their final seven games at home.

--Field Level Media

More New York City News

Access More
Isles' Mathew Barzal fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

New York City News.Net

Rangers counting on defense to ground Jets

New York City News.Net

Lightning aim for season sweep of Red Wings

New York City News.Net

Peres Jepchirchir makes history with Boston Marathon win

New York City News.Net

Two captured UK citizens ask Johnson to facilitate their exchange for Ukrainian Oppn politician

New York City News.Net

Fears of recession everywhere in U.S. amid rising inflation: New York Post

New York City News.Net

Take 5: Teams under most pressure to ace '22 draft

New York City News.Net

Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan have escalated tensions between two countries: Report

New York City News.Net

US war crime claim 'staggeringly hypocritical congresswoman

New York City News.Net

Tesla Stockholders Ask Judge to Silence Musk in Fraud Case

New York City News.Net

Super signing C.J. Cron leads Rockies into opener vs. Phillies

New York City News.Net

Maple Leafs face Flyers with more work left to do

New York City News.Net

US inflation warning heightens as bond yields top three-year highs, gold at USD 2,000

New York City News.Net

Yemen: New Houthi commitment encouraging step to protecting children

New York City News.Net

Gerrit Cole goes for elusive first season win as Yankees visit Tigers

New York City News.Net

Spike in violence in U.S. "part of a broader trend": NYT

New York City News.Net

Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches her own VFX studio, SVS Studio Pvt. Ltd.

New York City News.Net

Frankie Montas looks to lead A's over Orioles

New York City News.Net

Mets, Giants ride hot rotations into four-game series

New York City News.Net

Republicans have Hunter Biden's laptop congressman

New York City News.Net

Perfect Spring Weather Greets Boston Marathon's April Return

New York City News.Net

Sign up for New York City News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

50
Cloudy in Newark

All New York City News Headlines

Software update needed to fix Toyota stability issue, recall ordered

New York City News.Net

Panthers hunt for 11th straight win vs. eliminated Islanders

New York City News.Net

Red Sox ready for challenge vs. 'powerful' Blue Jays

New York City News.Net

White Sox-Guardians, Diamondbacks-Nats, Giants-Mets all PPD

New York City News.Net

Report: Yankees sign Derek Dietrich to minor league deal

New York City News.Net

Isles' Mathew Barzal fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

New York City News.Net

Maple Leafs face Flyers with more work left to do

New York City News.Net

Rangers counting on defense to ground Jets

New York City News.Net

US inflation warning heightens as bond yields top three-year highs, gold at USD 2,000

New York City News.Net

Lightning aim for season sweep of Red Wings

New York City News.Net

Yemen: New Houthi commitment encouraging step to protecting children

New York City News.Net

Peres Jepchirchir makes history with Boston Marathon win

New York City News.Net

Gerrit Cole goes for elusive first season win as Yankees visit Tigers

New York City News.Net

Two captured UK citizens ask Johnson to facilitate their exchange for Ukrainian Oppn politician

New York City News.Net

Spike in violence in U.S. "part of a broader trend": NYT

New York City News.Net

Fears of recession everywhere in U.S. amid rising inflation: New York Post

New York City News.Net

Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches her own VFX studio, SVS Studio Pvt. Ltd.

New York City News.Net

Take 5: Teams under most pressure to ace '22 draft

New York City News.Net

Frankie Montas looks to lead A's over Orioles

New York City News.Net

Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan have escalated tensions between two countries: Report

New York City News.Net

Mets, Giants ride hot rotations into four-game series

New York City News.Net

US war crime claim 'staggeringly hypocritical congresswoman

New York City News.Net

Republicans have Hunter Biden's laptop congressman

New York City News.Net

Tesla Stockholders Ask Judge to Silence Musk in Fraud Case

New York City News.Net

Perfect Spring Weather Greets Boston Marathon's April Return

New York City News.Net

Super signing C.J. Cron leads Rockies into opener vs. Phillies

New York City News.Net

Nationals look to improve defensively vs. Diamondbacks

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Celtics stun Nets with Game 1 buzzer-beater

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Seven-goal 2nd period highlights Blues' latest win

New York City News.Net

Maple Leafs knock Islanders out of playoff race

New York City News.Net

Leafs' Auston Matthews day to day with minor injury

New York City News.Net

Hurting Hurricanes look to inflict pain on crumbling Coyotes

New York City News.Net

One fifth of humanity could face poverty, hunger resulting from Ukraine crisis: UN chief

New York City News.Net

Jayson Tatum beats buzzer to lift Celtics over Nets in Game 1

New York City News.Net

We have Hunter Biden's laptop, Republican congressman says

New York City News.Net

US Rocked by 3 Mass Shootings During Easter Weekend

New York City News.Net

Mets shut down Diamondbacks

New York City News.Net

Orioles score five runs in eighth to beat Yankees

New York City News.Net

US war crime claim 'staggeringly hypocritical, congresswoman says

New York City News.Net

Valentin Castellanos scores four goals as NYCFC blanks Salt Lake

New York City News.Net

Twins place RHP Sonny Gray (hamstring) on 10-day IL

New York City News.Net

Tigers-Royals game postponed due to inclement weather

New York City News.Net

Road-prolific Giants look to sweep Guardians

New York City News.Net

Former fishing village in China has more billionaires than New York

New York City News.Net

Islanders still fighting as they visit Maple Leafs

New York City News.Net

Sabres bid to complete sweep of free-falling Flyers

New York City News.Net

Rockies on a roll entering series finale with Cubs

New York City News.Net

Dodgers' Andrew Heaney out to show Reds his new stuff

New York City News.Net

Diamondbacks look to ignite offense in finale vs. Mets

New York City News.Net

A's aim to cap long road trip with win over Blue Jays

New York City News.Net

New York News

Software update needed to fix Toyota stability issue, recall ordered

New York City News.Net

Panthers hunt for 11th straight win vs. eliminated Islanders

New York City News.Net

White Sox-Guardians, Diamondbacks-Nats, Giants-Mets all PPD

New York City News.Net

Report: Yankees sign Derek Dietrich to minor league deal

New York City News.Net

Isles' Mathew Barzal fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

New York City News.Net

Maple Leafs face Flyers with more work left to do

New York City News.Net

Access More

News Releases

New York City News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

UK's Prince Charles, wife Camilla to visit Canada in May

New York City News.Net

Seven Pak soldiers killed by terrorists operating from Afghanistan

New York City News.Net

Centuries-old Buddhist monuments found in Bangladesh

New York City News.Net

Mother suspected of ties with guerrillas and 3-year-old son arrested

New York City News.Net

'Extraordinary' ancient tombs, statues unearthed beneath Notre Dame

New York City News.Net

Search underway after cruise passenger jumps off Florida coast

New York City News.Net

Islamic State member convicted for multiple beheadings by U.S. court

New York City News.Net

Britain: Those who abuse immigration system will be deported

New York City News.Net

U.S. President Joe and First Lady Jill Biden earned $610,000 last year

New York City News.Net

Israeli police use tear gas, stun grenades, to "disperse" worshippers

New York City News.Net

Access More
New York City News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 New York City News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.