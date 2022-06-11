Sat, 11 Jun 2022

«Back to Home

Revolution's future without Adam Buksa begins in Kansas City

Field Level Media
11 Jun 2022, 11:40 GMT+10

The New England Revolution officially begin the post-Adam Buksa era when they visit Sporting Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.

Buksa leads New England (4-5-4, 16 points) with seven goals and topped the team's scoring list in 2021 with 16.

He already missed New England's last match two weekends ago when he was in France finalizing a transfer move to RC Lens in France's Ligue 1.

That move became official this week, freeing Revs manager Bruce Arena to discuss plans at the striker position, which include leaning more heavily on Jozy Altidore and Gustavo Bou.

Altidore and Bou each only have one goal, and the latter has been limited to four appearances while battling injury this season.

But Bou had 15 goals a season ago and is now approaching full fitness. Altidore hasn't reached double digits since 2019, but he did so four times in five seasons in Toronto between 2015 and 2019.

"We were well aware in the beginning of the year that there was a likelihood of Adam moving on during the summer transfer window," Arena said this week.

"That was one of the reasons Jozy came to New England, and we felt Jozy was going to need up until June to get fit, so his number is going to get called in the near future, and hopefully it helps bring some positive results for us. The return of Gustavo is also helpful, so I think we're in good shape there."

Even without Buksa the Revs enter Sunday in considerably better health than Sporting Kansas City (3-8-4, 13 points).

Season-ending injuries to striker Alan Pulido and midfielder Gadi Kinda partially explain their standing in last in the Western Conference.

Sunday, they're also missing current co-leading scorer Daniel Salloi and attacker Marinos Tzionis to international duty. Midfielder Jake Davis (adductor) and forward Nikola Vujnovic (calf) are questionable.

Defender Kortne Ford -- no stranger to injury after missing all of 2019 and 2020 with a series of knee surgeries -- still believes having last weekend off may help his team.

"I think it's really important for us to put the first half of the season behind us," he said. "As of now it's out of our control, and what's in our control is what we're doing from here, game in and game out."

--Field Level Media

More New York City News

Access More
Jose Trevino's 13th-inning RBI boosts Yankees past Cubs

New York City News.Net

Wizards reach NBA 2K League's The Turn semis on buzzer-beater

New York City News.Net

Liberty storm back for win over Fever

New York City News.Net

Report: Hornets to hire Kenny Atkinson as head coach

New York City News.Net

Indian diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy on Technology

New York City News.Net

Stanley Cup Final will begin June 15 or 18

New York City News.Net

Charlotte FC aim to make strong impression vs. Red Bulls

New York City News.Net

Sabres to retire Ryan Miller's No. 30

New York City News.Net

Red Bulls name Jochen Schneider as head of sport

New York City News.Net

Jennifer Lopez looks ravishing at her new documentary premiere 'Halftime'

New York City News.Net

Mass brawl as Russians help NHL champs to brink of finals

New York City News.Net

Byron Buxton homers twice -- again -- as Twins top Rays

New York City News.Net

UNGA adopts resolution on multilingualism, mentions Hindi language for first time

New York City News.Net

Cubs P Wade Miley exits game with sore shoulder

New York City News.Net

US Stocks Dive to Another Losing Week as Inflation Worsens

New York City News.Net

In familiar position, Lightning look to close out Rangers

New York City News.Net

MSG bans Rangers fan after 'abhorrent assault' on Lightning fan

New York City News.Net

The Week In Russia: 'The Complete Collapse Of Everything'

New York City News.Net

IOM seeks 66 million USD to scale up humanitarian aid in Somalia

New York City News.Net

Decades after special education law and key ruling, updates still languish

New York City News.Net

Dodgers make first visit of season to San Francisco

New York City News.Net

Sign up for New York City News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

70
Mostly Cloudy in Newark

All New York City News Headlines

Gas jumps to $5 per gallon in US with no relief in sight

New York City News.Net

El Clasico: Barcelona, Real Madrid to square off in Las Vegas

New York City News.Net

MLB roundup: Phillies edge D-backs for eighth win in a row

New York City News.Net

Brandon Nimmo, Mets overpower Angels

New York City News.Net

Mercury survive for tight win over Dream

New York City News.Net

Jose Trevino's 13th-inning RBI boosts Yankees past Cubs

New York City News.Net

Byron Buxton homers twice -- again -- as Twins top Rays

New York City News.Net

Wizards reach NBA 2K League's The Turn semis on buzzer-beater

New York City News.Net

UNGA adopts resolution on multilingualism, mentions Hindi language for first time

New York City News.Net

Liberty storm back for win over Fever

New York City News.Net

Cubs P Wade Miley exits game with sore shoulder

New York City News.Net

Report: Hornets to hire Kenny Atkinson as head coach

New York City News.Net

US Stocks Dive to Another Losing Week as Inflation Worsens

New York City News.Net

Indian diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy on Technology

New York City News.Net

In familiar position, Lightning look to close out Rangers

New York City News.Net

Stanley Cup Final will begin June 15 or 18

New York City News.Net

MSG bans Rangers fan after 'abhorrent assault' on Lightning fan

New York City News.Net

Charlotte FC aim to make strong impression vs. Red Bulls

New York City News.Net

The Week In Russia: 'The Complete Collapse Of Everything'

New York City News.Net

Sabres to retire Ryan Miller's No. 30

New York City News.Net

IOM seeks 66 million USD to scale up humanitarian aid in Somalia

New York City News.Net

Red Bulls name Jochen Schneider as head of sport

New York City News.Net

Decades after special education law and key ruling, updates still languish

New York City News.Net

Jennifer Lopez looks ravishing at her new documentary premiere 'Halftime'

New York City News.Net

Dodgers make first visit of season to San Francisco

New York City News.Net

Mass brawl as Russians help NHL champs to brink of finals

New York City News.Net

US Treasury chief proposes new coalition against Russia

New York City News.Net

Afghanistan: Taliban torture civilians in Panjshir

New York City News.Net

Cubs arrive at Yankee Stadium for first time since 2014

New York City News.Net

Astros reworking rotation as Marlins arrive

New York City News.Net

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani, Angels end 14-game losing streak

New York City News.Net

Joey Gallo homers twice as Yankees rally to top Twins

New York City News.Net

Late goals send Lightning past Rangers in Game 5

New York City News.Net

T-Wolves, Bucks reach semis of NBA 2K League's The Turn

New York City News.Net

Challenges remain towards eliminating AIDS as public health threat by 2030: India at UN

New York City News.Net

Mercury back on track with Dream coming to town

New York City News.Net

Lynx star Sylvia Fowles (knee) out indefinitely

New York City News.Net

US States Enact New Gun Laws

New York City News.Net

Sabrina Ionescu in a flow as Liberty meet Fever

New York City News.Net

Experimental drug cures 100% of patients of cancer study

New York City News.Net

Tigers hope to be less revealing vs. Blue Jays

New York City News.Net

Fresh outlooks abound as Mystics visit Lynx

New York City News.Net

Reports: Twins reach $9M deal with C Gary Sanchez

New York City News.Net

Germany faces beer bottle shortage

New York City News.Net

June Jones, Gregg Williams among XFL's coordinators

New York City News.Net

Yankees' Miguel Andujar reports to Triple-A after requesting trade

New York City News.Net

Slumping Angels look to struggling Shohei Ohtani vs. Red Sox

New York City News.Net

Yankees' Gerrit Cole, on a roll, faces Twins

New York City News.Net

US faces new crisis after baby formula shortage

New York City News.Net

OP Jindal Global University is ranked as India's No. 1 private university by the QS World University rankings 2023 for third time in a row

New York City News.Net

New York News

Gas jumps to $5 per gallon in US with no relief in sight

New York City News.Net

El Clasico: Barcelona, Real Madrid to square off in Las Vegas

New York City News.Net

MLB roundup: Phillies edge D-backs for eighth win in a row

New York City News.Net

Brandon Nimmo, Mets overpower Angels

New York City News.Net

Mercury survive for tight win over Dream

New York City News.Net

Jose Trevino's 13th-inning RBI boosts Yankees past Cubs

New York City News.Net

Access More

News Releases

New York City News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Turkey fails to broker Russia, Ukraine grain deal

New York City News.Net

Suppression of Afghan women means Germany will not recognize Taliban

New York City News.Net

UK calls for investigation into grain theft by Russia in Ukraine

New York City News.Net

World Bank downgrades global growth forecast to 2.9 percent

New York City News.Net

Prosecutors seek life sentences for murder of Dutch crime reporter

New York City News.Net

Russia declares US news outlet bankrupt due to war reporting

New York City News.Net

Albania parliament elects former general as new president

New York City News.Net

Court in Australia orders YouTube to pay former deputy premier $715,000

New York City News.Net

1 killed, 8 injured in high-speed train derailment in China

New York City News.Net

83 year old Japanese man crosses Pacific solo in 69 days

New York City News.Net

Access More
New York City News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 New York City News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.