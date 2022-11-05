Sat, 05 Nov 2022

«Back to Home

Red Wings look to cool off streaking Islanders

Field Level Media
05 Nov 2022, 02:19 GMT+10

The New York Islanders roll into Detroit on Saturday afternoon seeking a sixth straight victory.

All of those victories have come in regulation, as the Islanders have outscored their opponents 22-9 during that stretch.

The Islanders were down 1-0 at St. Louis after the first period on Thursday, then erupted for four goals in the second period en route to a 5-2 victory.

Kyle Palmieri tied the game just 14 seconds into the period. Over the next 10 minutes, Brock Nelson, Josh Bailey and captain Anders Lee hit the back of the net.

"It wasn't our best first period," Nelson said. "We wanted to come out with a push, and we added a huge goal right away, putting one in in the first minute, and then taking advantage of the power play, which was a big opportunity which is huge. ... From there I thought we did a good job closing it out."

Palmieri's goal never touched his stick. Defenseman Noah Dobson took a shot that deflected off Palmieri's skate.

Palmieri, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Zach Parise skate on the third line.

"I think our line, we know our role and we want to just play simple and make sure we put pucks deep and start going after their D," said Pageau, who added an empty-net goal. "I thought we did good, going into the second with a great mentality and it paid off."

Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves against the Blues. He's been in the net for all but one of the games during the streak.

The Red Wings bounced back from a five-goal loss at Buffalo to defeat Washington 3-1 on Thursday.

Capitals star captain Alex Ovechkin tied Detroit legend Gordie Howe for the most all-time goals with one team on the Wings' home ice. But Detroit's defense was stout from that point, while Lucas Raymond, Andrew Copp and captain Dylan Larkin scored for the Wings.

Copp was one of the team's major free agent acquisitions. The longtime Winnipeg Jets forward, who is skating on the second line, scored for the first time in a Detroit uniform.

"After a little slow start in the goal column, it's nice to get the first one," Copp said. "Just kind of hope now that opens up the floodgates a little bit."

Raymond's goal came on a power play. The Wings killed off four Capitals power plays.

"It just leads to huge momentum when you win the special teams battle," first-year coach Derek Lalonde said. "Both teams are very depleted (through injuries), there's not a huge margin for error for both teams and puts you in more emphasis to win the special teams and tonight we did."

Ville Husso made 33 saves for Detroit, which is 4-1-1 at home this season. Husso, acquired in an offseason trade with the Blues, has an identical record.

"He calms our team down," Lalonde said. "We might get running (around) in our zone a little bit and he'll eat a puck or rebound, he gives us a calming feel and obviously he makes a couple of those big saves and that's why his numbers are where they're at, and the success our team has when he's in net."

The Red Wings are in the midst of a rugged schedule in which they play six games in 10 days. The Islanders are wrapping up a three-game road trip.

--Field Level Media

More New York City News

Access More
Elon Musk could add paid messages to Twitter NYT

New York City News.Net

Elon Musk may add paid messages to Twitter NYT

New York City News.Net

Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets UN Chief Guterres in New York

New York City News.Net

FBI Warns of 'Broad' Threat to Synagogues in New Jersey

New York City News.Net

Iran anti-hijab protest: 14, 000 arrested in last six weeks, says United Nations

New York City News.Net

US: FBI warns of threat to synagogues in New Jersey

New York City News.Net

Alex Ovechkin ties goals record as Capitals fall to Red Wings

New York City News.Net

Injured Bruins G Jeremy Swayman, D Derek Forbort week to week

New York City News.Net

Celts get another crack at avenging early loss, host Bulls

New York City News.Net

Sens activate G Cam Talbot from IR, will be back-up Thur.

New York City News.Net

Mets OF Starling Marte undergoes core muscle surgery

New York City News.Net

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking Elon Musk's impleadment with Rs 25000 cost

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Bruins top Rangers for 7th straight win

New York City News.Net

How US Voting Laws Have Changed Since 2020

New York City News.Net

India lambasts Pakistan, China for blocking global UN terrorist designation

New York City News.Net

Islanders drop slumping Blues, extend streak to five

New York City News.Net

Bruins collect 10th win of season after pulling away from Rangers

New York City News.Net

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for at least 5 games

New York City News.Net

Judge to Appoint Monitor for Trump Organization

New York City News.Net

Nets press on amid controversies, open road trip vs. Wizards

New York City News.Net

76ers tip off rough stretch vs. Knicks without James Harden

New York City News.Net

Sign up for New York City News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

66
Partly Cloudy in Newark

All New York City News Headlines

Red Wings look to cool off streaking Islanders

New York City News.Net

Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash

New York City News.Net

Cops in Peru dressed as Marvel superheroes for drug bust

New York City News.Net

Controversial NBA star apologizes for anti-Semitism row

New York City News.Net

How winning $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot could still lead to bankruptcy

New York City News.Net

Elon Musk could add paid messages to Twitter NYT

New York City News.Net

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking Elon Musk's impleadment with Rs 25000 cost

New York City News.Net

Elon Musk may add paid messages to Twitter NYT

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Bruins top Rangers for 7th straight win

New York City News.Net

Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets UN Chief Guterres in New York

New York City News.Net

How US Voting Laws Have Changed Since 2020

New York City News.Net

FBI Warns of 'Broad' Threat to Synagogues in New Jersey

New York City News.Net

India lambasts Pakistan, China for blocking global UN terrorist designation

New York City News.Net

Iran anti-hijab protest: 14, 000 arrested in last six weeks, says United Nations

New York City News.Net

Islanders drop slumping Blues, extend streak to five

New York City News.Net

US: FBI warns of threat to synagogues in New Jersey

New York City News.Net

Bruins collect 10th win of season after pulling away from Rangers

New York City News.Net

Alex Ovechkin ties goals record as Capitals fall to Red Wings

New York City News.Net

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for at least 5 games

New York City News.Net

Injured Bruins G Jeremy Swayman, D Derek Forbort week to week

New York City News.Net

Judge to Appoint Monitor for Trump Organization

New York City News.Net

Celts get another crack at avenging early loss, host Bulls

New York City News.Net

Nets press on amid controversies, open road trip vs. Wizards

New York City News.Net

Sens activate G Cam Talbot from IR, will be back-up Thur.

New York City News.Net

76ers tip off rough stretch vs. Knicks without James Harden

New York City News.Net

Mets OF Starling Marte undergoes core muscle surgery

New York City News.Net

Report: 76ers G James Harden (foot) out 1 month

New York City News.Net

Jackets, Avalanche look to snap slumps in Finland

New York City News.Net

Plea to implead Twitter's Elon Musk filed before Delhi High Court

New York City News.Net

Commissioner 'disappointed' Kyrie Irving didn't apologize

New York City News.Net

New book claims King Charles had valet to look after his teddy bear in his 40s!

New York City News.Net

Huge Marijuana compound coming up in New York soon; deets inside

New York City News.Net

Musk trolls AOC's reaction to Twitter plans

New York City News.Net

Musk trolls AOC's reaction to paid blue check idea

New York City News.Net

Javier, Astros Pitch 2nd No-Hitter in World Series History

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Bucks down Pistons again, remain unbeaten

New York City News.Net

Astros ask Justin Verlander to keep Phillies down in Game 5

New York City News.Net

Four Astros combine to no-hit Phillies, level World Series

New York City News.Net

14 million Ukrainians displaced from their homes since Russian invasion: UNHCR

New York City News.Net

Patrick Reed sues Fox Sports, N.Y. Post, others for defamation

New York City News.Net

Dejounte Murray, Hawks rally from 23-point hole to stun Knicks

New York City News.Net

Titans hit road looking to extend winning streak vs. Chiefs

New York City News.Net

Washington State, Texas State tip-off thinking March

New York City News.Net

Panthers look to break out of rut, visit Sharks

New York City News.Net

With Seahawks up next, Cardinals know they need to make move now

New York City News.Net

Kyrie Irving 'meant no harm' promoting antisemitic movie

New York City News.Net

Blackhawks turn to No. 3 goalie Arvid Soderblom vs. Kings

New York City News.Net

Josh Allen, Bills look to stay hot against Jets

New York City News.Net

Skidding Blues look to knock down surging Islanders

New York City News.Net

Study finds dietary fibre promote allergy-related type of inflammation in lung, gut

New York City News.Net

New York News

Red Wings look to cool off streaking Islanders

New York City News.Net

Bills' Jordan Poyer, Jets' Corey Davis out for AFC East clash

New York City News.Net

Cops in Peru dressed as Marvel superheroes for drug bust

New York City News.Net

Controversial NBA star apologizes for anti-Semitism row

New York City News.Net

How winning $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot could still lead to bankruptcy

New York City News.Net

Elon Musk could add paid messages to Twitter NYT

New York City News.Net

Access More

News Releases

New York City News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Pentagon: US State Department approves sale of missiles to Finland

New York City News.Net

Tesla to mass produce Cybertruck at end of 2023

New York City News.Net

Five lions escape Sydney Zoo enclosure during visiting hours

New York City News.Net

After attack on ships, Russia leaves wheat export agreement

New York City News.Net

Norway raises military alert amid Ukraine war

New York City News.Net

Russia clears way for reinstatement of Black Sea Initiative

New York City News.Net

Telegraph: UK PM Sunak could freeze foreign aid for another two years

New York City News.Net

Colorado River water cuts could be imposed on US western states

New York City News.Net

Ukraine accused of sabotaging talks with Russian government

New York City News.Net

Falling rock kills Slovenian tourist on Greek island of Crete

New York City News.Net

Access More
New York City News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 New York City News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.