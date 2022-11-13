Sun, 13 Nov 2022

Mika Zibanejad leads Rangers to rout of Red Wings

Field Level Media
11 Nov 2022, 12:55 GMT+10

Mika Zibanejad scored two goals to lead the New York Rangers to an 8-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Adam Fox had a goal and three assists, Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

After the game was tied 2-2 going into the third period, the Rangers exploded for four goals in a span of 2:57 and six goals overall in the third to turn the game into a rout.

First, Fox scored on a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle to make it 3-2 New York with 13:58 remaining, and then Goodrow scored with 12:37 left to make it 4-2 Rangers when he got the puck all alone in front of the Detroit goal and backhanded it in.

Zibanejad banged home a rebound 50 seconds after that to make it 5-2 New York, and then the Rangers went up 6-2 with 11:01 left in the game on a goal by Julien Gauthier, who jammed home a loose puck in front of the Detroit goal.

New York then completed the onslaught in the third period with a goal by Libor Hajek with 7:13 remaining and a goal by Jimmy Vesey with 3:29 left.

The Rangers opened the scoring with 4:20 remaining in the first period on a goal by Zibanejad, who one-timed a shot from in between the faceoff circles into a half-open net.

Detroit answered with 1:14 left in the first, tying the game at 1-1 when Joe Veleno fired a wrist shot in between the faceoff circles past New York goalie Igor Shesterkin.

The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead with 12:27 to go in the second period on a goal by Lucas Raymond, but the Rangers answered 3:26 later on a power play, tying the game at 2-2 on a goal by Kreider.

--Field Level Media

