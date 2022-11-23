Wed, 23 Nov 2022

«Back to Home

Slumping Hornets host injury-ravaged 76ers

Field Level Media
23 Nov 2022, 16:40 GMT+10

The Philadelphia 76ers should be riding a high when they arrive for Wednesday night's game against the host Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets are just about at a low spot.

How that impacts the teams could be a bit of a curiosity on the eve of Thanksgiving.

Coach Doc Rivers had his Philadelphiateam in a good mindset this week, though that might have been easy given that Ben Simmons was returning to Philadelphia with an opposing team Tuesday.

The injury-taxed 76ers were without Joel Embiid and James Harden on Tuesday and still edged rival Brooklyn 115-106.

"Go out there and be together and play hard and just be aggressive," guard DeAnthony Melton said of the approach. "That was the biggest thing we were doing."

Rivers has been dealing with some roster uncertainty because of his players' various ailments. Playing on back-to-back nights could bring those further into play.

"We want to get better for the next game," Melton said.

The Hornets just want to be better in any way possible. They've lost 11 of their last 12 games.

There are lots of things that need to improve to get Charlotte on track. Some might be relatively simple.

"We have to start playing tougher and be more physical," coach Steve Clifford said. "It can't just be when we feel good. We have to rebound and have a block-out attitude. (If) we start playing tougher and with some physicality, we'll start to win."

The Hornets should be relatively well-rested. Without games Monday and Tuesday, they had their first two-day break since Oct. 24-25.

"We play eight of our next 11 here at home," Clifford said. "I think this can be a stretch where we need to win games and make progress."

Part of the injury situation looks brighter for the Hornets, with Gordon Hayward returning late last week and Dennis Smith Jr. back in action Sunday following a four-game absence.

LaMelo Ball might still be out with another ankle injury; if that's the case, the Hornets are bound to rely on a different level of personnel.

The Hornets have just five players who have appeared in all 18 games. Terry Rozier has missed seven games, but he holds the team's top scoring average at 20.3, just above Kelly Oubre Jr. (19.4), who has played in every game.

Charlotte backup center Nick Richards has back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in his career.

The 76ers are counting on their depth, even with the quick turnaround.

"With guys out, we still have a lot of pieces that can help and contribute," forward Tobias Harris said. "We have a lot of guys who, early on, were out of the rotation -- had great training camps, great preseasons -- and now have this opportunity to play."

Harris has been among the 76ers with ailments, but he poured in a team-high 24 points to help beat Brooklyn.

--Field Level Media

More New York City News

Access More
Chris Kreider's two late tallies lead Rangers past Kings

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Sixers shake Nets, spoil Ben Simmons' return

New York City News.Net

West probes China's headhunting of its military personnel

New York City News.Net

Google may soon opt for layoffs as it introduces new performance management system: Report

New York City News.Net

Kraken shoot for regulation win, for once, vs. Sharks

New York City News.Net

Stars welcome struggling Blackhawks looking for bounce-back win

New York City News.Net

India took steps to address food security in Yemen by prioritizing wheat exports

New York City News.Net

US Supreme Court Clears Way for Lawmakers to Get Trump's Tax Returns

New York City News.Net

Panthers to start Sam Darnold at QB vs. Broncos

New York City News.Net

Miami, learning how to play 'small ball,' faces St. Francis Brooklyn

New York City News.Net

Report: Giants host free agent Aaron Judge

New York City News.Net

Slumping Hornets host injury-ravaged 76ers

New York City News.Net

Injuries continue to consume Raptors as they host Nets

New York City News.Net

Abu Dhabi T10 to kick off from November 23, New York Strikers to take on Bangla Tigers in opener

New York City News.Net

Tobias Harris, bench power short-handed 76ers past Nets

New York City News.Net

India supports strengthening maritime security in Gulf of Guinea

New York City News.Net

Islanders, Oilers seek more complete efforts

New York City News.Net

Devils eye franchise-record 14th straight win in Maple Leafs rematch

New York City News.Net

Rare clash of stars ahead when Warriors face Clippers

New York City News.Net

Streaking Lions chase four in a row, brace for Bills

New York City News.Net

Mike Vrabel: Titans OC Todd Downing stays, unless NFL intervenes

New York City News.Net

Sign up for New York City News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

39
Fair in Newark

All New York City News Headlines

Snowstorm hits western New York

New York City News.Net

Starbuck workers at 100 US cafes hold one-day strike

New York City News.Net

New $4 billion terminal begins construction at New York's JFK airport

New York City News.Net

Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic in U.S.

New York City News.Net

Improving Rangers look to pick on lowly Ducks

New York City News.Net

Chris Kreider's two late tallies lead Rangers past Kings

New York City News.Net

Slumping Hornets host injury-ravaged 76ers

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Sixers shake Nets, spoil Ben Simmons' return

New York City News.Net

Injuries continue to consume Raptors as they host Nets

New York City News.Net

West probes China's headhunting of its military personnel

New York City News.Net

Abu Dhabi T10 to kick off from November 23, New York Strikers to take on Bangla Tigers in opener

New York City News.Net

Google may soon opt for layoffs as it introduces new performance management system: Report

New York City News.Net

Tobias Harris, bench power short-handed 76ers past Nets

New York City News.Net

Kraken shoot for regulation win, for once, vs. Sharks

New York City News.Net

India supports strengthening maritime security in Gulf of Guinea

New York City News.Net

Stars welcome struggling Blackhawks looking for bounce-back win

New York City News.Net

Islanders, Oilers seek more complete efforts

New York City News.Net

India took steps to address food security in Yemen by prioritizing wheat exports

New York City News.Net

Devils eye franchise-record 14th straight win in Maple Leafs rematch

New York City News.Net

US Supreme Court Clears Way for Lawmakers to Get Trump's Tax Returns

New York City News.Net

Rare clash of stars ahead when Warriors face Clippers

New York City News.Net

Panthers to start Sam Darnold at QB vs. Broncos

New York City News.Net

Streaking Lions chase four in a row, brace for Bills

New York City News.Net

Miami, learning how to play 'small ball,' faces St. Francis Brooklyn

New York City News.Net

Mike Vrabel: Titans OC Todd Downing stays, unless NFL intervenes

New York City News.Net

Report: Giants host free agent Aaron Judge

New York City News.Net

Cowboys set table for East run as Giants come knocking

New York City News.Net

Vikings hungry for holiday reset, host Patriots

New York City News.Net

The era of the megalopolis: how the world's cities are merging

New York City News.Net

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys hit by illness, taking precautions

New York City News.Net

Leafs put D Morgan Rielly (knee) on long-term IR

New York City News.Net

Orlando City signs free agent M Felipe Martins

New York City News.Net

Lung cancer screening helps to increase survival rate of cancer patients

New York City News.Net

Syracuse, St. John's renew acquaintances in Empire Classic final

New York City News.Net

US rushing to replace weapons sent to Ukraine

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Devils match team mark with 13th straight win

New York City News.Net

Cambodia Rights Report Reveals Government Crackdown on Trade Unions

New York City News.Net

Suspect in Colorado Mass Shooting Charged with Hate Crimes, Murder

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Bulls snap Celtics' 9-game win streak

New York City News.Net

Jalen Brunson puts up 34 as Knicks top Thunder

New York City News.Net

Islanders tie game late, beat Leafs in OT

New York City News.Net

US downplays execution of Russian POWs in Ukraine

New York City News.Net

Powered by Anthony Davis, hot Lakers visit Suns

New York City News.Net

Robert Saleh: Jets yet to decide QB1 after Zach Wilson clunker

New York City News.Net

India condemns ballistic missile launches by North Korea at UNSC

New York City News.Net

Kings remain busy, host Rangers

New York City News.Net

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach

New York City News.Net

Injury-wracked Sixers host Nets in Ben Simmons' return

New York City News.Net

Carlos Beltran among 14 first-timers on HOF ballot

New York City News.Net

High-scoring Kings face Grizzlies, try to extend streak

New York City News.Net

New York News

Snowstorm hits western New York

New York City News.Net

New $4 billion terminal begins construction at New York's JFK airport

New York City News.Net

Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic in U.S.

New York City News.Net

Improving Rangers look to pick on lowly Ducks

New York City News.Net

Chris Kreider's two late tallies lead Rangers past Kings

New York City News.Net

Injuries continue to consume Raptors as they host Nets

New York City News.Net

Access More

News Releases

New York City News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Malaysia faces hung parliament for first time

New York City News.Net

Snowstorm hits western New York

New York City News.Net

Palestine to aim for full statehood despite U.S. objections

New York City News.Net

Biden's granddaughter married in White House wedding

New York City News.Net

Casualties mount following Monday's earthquake 75km from Indonesian capital

New York City News.Net

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

New York City News.Net

Gulf countries should be sharing criticism of Qatar

New York City News.Net

40,000 minks released into wild in Ohio pose danger to wildlife, farms

New York City News.Net

New $4 billion terminal begins construction at New York's JFK airport

New York City News.Net

Higher windfall tax imposed on UK energy companies

New York City News.Net

Access More
New York City News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 New York City News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.