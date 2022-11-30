Wed, 30 Nov 2022

«Back to Home

Celtics meet Heat, look to extend home win streak

Field Level Media
30 Nov 2022, 06:55 GMT+10

The Boston Celtics can stretch their home winning streak to 10 games when they meet the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Despite being without injured guard Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) and center Al Horford (back), the Celtics turned in what may have been their best offensive performance of the season when they beat the depleted Charlotte Hornets 140-105 on Monday night.

Charlotte was missing five players because of injuries.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 35 points for the Celtics, who received 22 points and a career-high 15 assists from point guard Marcus Smart. Teammate Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field in nearly 23 minutes of playing time.

"This is a treat," Brogdon said. "I think for any NBA player, whether you ask Marcus Smart, Tatum, Brown, anybody. It's a treat playing on a team like this.

"I remind the guys of that when times get tough because there's always going to be times during the season where there are lulls, guys getting a little unhappy. It's just the nature of the business. But for me and Blake (Celtics forward Griffin), we've been in situations where a team is not winning, where the team is really struggling and there's chaos. So definitely I try to encourage the guys to be appreciative of what they have here."

This will be the second meeting of the season between the teams that met in last season's Eastern Conference finals, won in seven games by the Celtics.

Boston recorded a 111-104 road win over the Heat on Oct. 21 behind 29 points from Tatum and 28 from Brown.

Miami is 2-7 away from home this season but posted a rare road win by beating the Atlanta Hawks 106-98 on Sunday night. The Heat had lost seven straight road games before that victory.

"Coach (Erik Spoelstra) let us know that," Miami forward Caleb Martin told the Miami Herald. "He put that on the board, 1-7, which I didn't even realize. I knew we were struggling on the road, but just to put it into perspective for us and see it on the board. Like he was saying, it's pretty disgusting to us to see how good of a team we are and we're 1-7 on the road."

Miami's Bam Adebayo had a team-high 32 points and eight rebounds against the Hawks. Martin added 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

The Heat played without Jimmy Butler, who has missed the past six games with a knee injury but is expected to return Wednesday. Miami enters Wednesday's contest having won three in a row.

Miami played a zone for much of Sunday's game and forced Atlanta to shoot from the perimeter. The Hawks were 10 for 36 (27.8 percent) from behind the 3-point line.

That defensive strategy may not work against the Celtics, who made 24 3-pointers during Monday's win against Charlotte. Early this month, Boston set a franchise record by making 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks.

The Celtics recorded 40 assists during their win against Charlotte -- the most they've had in a game since 2008. Smart had eight of his 15 assists in the opening quarter.

"Trying to get everybody the ball at the right time when they need it, where they like it and just to get us some easy baskets by doing that," Smart said. "It gets everyone's confidence up, and when people's confidence is up, they tend to play a little harder on both ends of the floor."

--Field Level Media

More New York City News

Access More
Hawks visit Magic for matchup of skidding teams

New York City News.Net

Report: Bears S Eddie Jackson has Lisfranc injury

New York City News.Net

India, Latvia discuss developments in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine conflict at Foreign Office Consultations

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Kristaps Porzingis' career night carries Wizards

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Knights nip Jackets in 7th round of shootout

New York City News.Net

As Zero-COVID Protests in China Continue, a Battle Erupts Online

New York City News.Net

Nets G Ben Simmons exits vs. Magic with left knee soreness

New York City News.Net

Guarantee right to demonstrate: UN to China amid COVID protests

New York City News.Net

Gut microbes disturbed by COVID-19 infection, antibiotics: Research

New York City News.Net

Polio is Back in Indonesia, Sparking Vaccination Campaign

New York City News.Net

St. John's, with rebounding machine Joel Soriano, hosts LIU

New York City News.Net

Is it time for US teachers to get armed and dangerous

New York City News.Net

Cowboys' interest in Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't waned

New York City News.Net

World Insights: Disastrous U.S. policies weigh on world economy

New York City News.Net

China should respect people's right to peaceful protest: Human Rights Watch

New York City News.Net

Six Years After Bombings, Belgium Readies for Biggest Trial

New York City News.Net

Leading Media Outlets Urge US to End Prosecution of Julian Assange

New York City News.Net

Kevin Durant (45 points) leads Nets past Magic

New York City News.Net

Devils rally past Rangers, cap November with 13th win

New York City News.Net

Ivica Zubac standing tall as Clippers face Trail Blazers

New York City News.Net

Biden's ex-disinfo czar registers as foreign agent

New York City News.Net

Sign up for New York City News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

44
Mostly Cloudy in Newark

All New York City News Headlines

Judge blocks New York law against carrying guns on private property

New York City News.Net

Get Covid shot, says Fauci in final White House briefing

New York City News.Net

Celtics meet Heat, look to extend home win streak

New York City News.Net

'Ashamed' Igor Shesterkin, Rangers take on Senators

New York City News.Net

Big scorers face off as Nets host Wizards

New York City News.Net

Hawks visit Magic for matchup of skidding teams

New York City News.Net

Is it time for US teachers to get armed and dangerous

New York City News.Net

Report: Bears S Eddie Jackson has Lisfranc injury

New York City News.Net

Cowboys' interest in Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't waned

New York City News.Net

India, Latvia discuss developments in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine conflict at Foreign Office Consultations

New York City News.Net

World Insights: Disastrous U.S. policies weigh on world economy

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Kristaps Porzingis' career night carries Wizards

New York City News.Net

China should respect people's right to peaceful protest: Human Rights Watch

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Knights nip Jackets in 7th round of shootout

New York City News.Net

Six Years After Bombings, Belgium Readies for Biggest Trial

New York City News.Net

As Zero-COVID Protests in China Continue, a Battle Erupts Online

New York City News.Net

Leading Media Outlets Urge US to End Prosecution of Julian Assange

New York City News.Net

Nets G Ben Simmons exits vs. Magic with left knee soreness

New York City News.Net

Kevin Durant (45 points) leads Nets past Magic

New York City News.Net

Guarantee right to demonstrate: UN to China amid COVID protests

New York City News.Net

Devils rally past Rangers, cap November with 13th win

New York City News.Net

Gut microbes disturbed by COVID-19 infection, antibiotics: Research

New York City News.Net

Ivica Zubac standing tall as Clippers face Trail Blazers

New York City News.Net

Polio is Back in Indonesia, Sparking Vaccination Campaign

New York City News.Net

Biden's ex-disinfo czar registers as foreign agent

New York City News.Net

St. John's, with rebounding machine Joel Soriano, hosts LIU

New York City News.Net

Balanced attacks have Avalanche, Jets thriving of late

New York City News.Net

No. 3 Virginia prepared for Michigan's 'quality'

New York City News.Net

Sizzling Islanders set to put up fight vs. Flyers

New York City News.Net

Predators face hapless Ducks as arena cleanup continues

New York City News.Net

Bears WR Darnell Mooney out for rest of season

New York City News.Net

Warriors, Mavs meet for first time since Western finals

New York City News.Net

No. 19 Kentucky on to Bellarmine making no excuses

New York City News.Net

Floundering Knicks try to rebound vs. ailing Pistons

New York City News.Net

Buffalo Gunman Pleads Guilty in Racist Supermarket Massacre

New York City News.Net

Media pushes Biden to drop Assange charges

New York City News.Net

Eagles, Vikings can clinch playoff spots this week

New York City News.Net

Report: Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal

New York City News.Net

Raptors hoping for influx of healthy players vs. Cavaliers

New York City News.Net

Nets take on Magic, look to get back to .500

New York City News.Net

No. 20 UConn defeats Iowa State to win Phil Knight Invitational

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Ivica Zubac's historic night helps Clippers down Pacers

New York City News.Net

Jalen Hurts-led Eagles rush for 363 yards in victory over Packers

New York City News.Net

Report: Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) likely done for year

New York City News.Net

NFL roundup: Josh Jacobs carries Raiders to OT victory vs. Seahawks

New York City News.Net

Grizzlies eke past Knicks as Ja Morant posts triple-double

New York City News.Net

After being on opposite ends of comebacks, Oilers, Panthers meet

New York City News.Net

Out-of-this-world Kings laser-focused on Suns

New York City News.Net

Kevin Durant (31 points), Nets put away Blazers late

New York City News.Net

Red-hot Devils meet rival Rangers for first time

New York City News.Net

New York News

Snowstorm hits western New York

New York City News.Net

New $4 billion terminal begins construction at New York's JFK airport

New York City News.Net

Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic in U.S.

New York City News.Net

Improving Rangers look to pick on lowly Ducks

New York City News.Net

Chris Kreider's two late tallies lead Rangers past Kings

New York City News.Net

Injuries continue to consume Raptors as they host Nets

New York City News.Net

Access More

News Releases

New York City News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Malaysia faces hung parliament for first time

New York City News.Net

Snowstorm hits western New York

New York City News.Net

Palestine to aim for full statehood despite U.S. objections

New York City News.Net

Biden's granddaughter married in White House wedding

New York City News.Net

Casualties mount following Monday's earthquake 75km from Indonesian capital

New York City News.Net

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

New York City News.Net

Gulf countries should be sharing criticism of Qatar

New York City News.Net

40,000 minks released into wild in Ohio pose danger to wildlife, farms

New York City News.Net

New $4 billion terminal begins construction at New York's JFK airport

New York City News.Net

Higher windfall tax imposed on UK energy companies

New York City News.Net

Access More
New York City News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 New York City News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.