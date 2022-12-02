NHL roundup: Jack Quinn's SO goal lifts Sabres over Wings

Jack Quinn scored in the third round of a shootout to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-4 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Quinn notched the only goal of the shootout, although David Perron and Dylan Larkin each hit the post on their attempts for Detroit.

Dylan Cozens scored twice for Buffalo, Mattias Samuelsson added his first career NHL goal, and Jeff Skinner also scored. Rasmus Dahlin chipped in two assists. Craig Anderson stopped 41 shots for the Sabres.

Oskar Sundqvist had two goals for Detroit, Jonatan Berggren and David Perron also scored, and Filip Hronek and Andrew Copp had two assists apiece. Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves for the Red Wings, who went 0-for-7 on the power play.

Oilers 5, Blackhawks 4

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist to carry Edmonton to a win over host Chicago, which has been outscored 39-18 over an eight-game losing streak (0-7-1).

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Mattias Janmark and Connor McDavid each tallied a goal and assist for the Oilers, who stretched their winning streak to three games. Edmonton's Brett Kulak notched two assists, and goalie Stuart Skinner made 21 saves.

Max Domi scored twice on the power play for Chicago. MacKenzie Entwistle added a goal and an assist, Boris Katchouk also scored and Arvid Soderblom stopped 36 shots.

Rangers 3, Senators 1

Jimmy Vesey, Barclay Goodrow and Chris Kreider each scored to send New York past host Ottawa.

Ryan Lindgren had three assists after having five in his first 21 games this season as the Rangers ended a three-game losing streak. Jaroslav Halak, starting in place of Igor Shesterkin, made 34 saves to pick up his first win as a Ranger after dropping his first six starts, including one in overtime.

Shane Pinto scored and Cam Talbot made 33 saves for the Senators, who saw a two-game winning streak halted. Ottawa had been on its best stretch since a four-game winning streak from Oct. 18-24.

Maple Leafs 3, Sharks 1

Pierre Engvall scored the go-ahead goal at 17:33 of the third period and host Toronto went on to defeat San Jose.

Mitchell Marner scored into an empty net with an assist from Alexander Kerfoot at 18:49 of the third to match the Toronto team record of 18 straight games with at least one point. Darryl Sittler (1978) and Ed Olczyk (1989-90) also had 18-game point streaks for the Maple Leafs.

Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs, who were coming off a 4-0-0 road trip. Ilya Samsonov returned from a knee injury to play in his first game since Nov. 5 and made 23 saves. Matt Nieto scored for the Sharks, and Aaron Dell made his first start for the Sharks this season and stopped 29 shots.

