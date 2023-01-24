Tue, 24 Jan 2023

«Back to Home

Red Wings, Sharks meet, both in search of answers

Field Level Media
24 Jan 2023, 06:19 GMT+10

The Detroit Red Wings are in danger of losing any realistic hope they can make a playoff run as the All-Star break approaches and will look to start a much-needed hot streak at home against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

The Wings have gone 1-3-1 since Jan. 14 and 3-6-1 since Jan. 4, with a damaging 2-1 home loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

"We certainly feel we played good enough to win," said Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin, who is a point away from 400 in his career. "The effort level is not the issue. It's just when we are on our game, we have to capitalize, we have to make teams pay. We're up 3-1 in Arizona and we don't put it away (in a 4-3 shootout loss).

"We had chances, we just don't put it away. We need to start. That's the maturing and growing as a team. We need to find ways to put teams away."

Once one of the undisputed powerhouses in the NHL, the Red Wings haven't made the playoffs the past six seasons. They've shown gradual improvement since they hired Steve Yzerman as their general manager but still can't match the talent of some of the league's elite clubs.

"We put three pretty good periods together (Saturday), and we've put a ton of good hockey together (recently)," first-year coach Derek Lalonde said. "Our outcomes are up and down."

Against the Flyers, the Red Wings were engaged in a scoreless battle until they surrendered two third-period goals. Lucas Raymond prevented a shutout in the final minute and nearly scored again in the closing seconds but Flyers goalie Carter Hart made a pad save.

"How did that puck not go in?" Lalonde said. "Not only did he get a pad on it -- he flexed his pad to keep it out. That was pretty impressive by the Hart kid."

Detroit plays twice before the All-Star break in road games against the Montreal Canadiens and New York Islanders.

The Red Wings produced plenty of offense in their first meeting this season with the Sharks on Nov. 17. Detroit notched a 7-4 victory as seven different players scored. David Perron led the way with a goal and two assists.

The Sharks enter Tuesday's game seeking their first win in three chances at the start of an eight-game road stretch. They lost at Columbus 5-3 on Saturday and at Boston 4-0 on Sunday. Boston has defeated San Jose 11 consecutive times.

"No mystery why they have the record they have," Sharks coach David Quinn said of the Bruins. "Obviously, I didn't think we were on our game in a lot of areas."

San Jose managed just 18 shots on goal and committed four penalties.

"We didn't have a lot of energy," Quinn said.

The Sharks have lost 13 of their last 17 games, dropping four of those contests in overtime or shootouts. They travel to Carolina and Pittsburgh before the break, then resume the trip early next month with stops at Tampa Bay, Florida and Washington.

--Field Level Media

More New York City News

Access More
Giants GM wants QB, top RB back in 2023

New York City News.Net

Former FBI Agent Arrested on Russia Sanctions Violations

New York City News.Net

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is week-to-week

New York City News.Net

Spotify to Cut 6% of Workforce, Some 600 Employees

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Thunder win on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's late shot

New York City News.Net

Guerrillas, FaZe climb standings in CDL Major II qualifying

New York City News.Net

Gordon Hayward back in Utah as Hornets eye 3rd straight win

New York City News.Net

Dougie Hamilton lifts Devils over Penguins in OT

New York City News.Net

Maple Leafs open homestand against struggling Islanders

New York City News.Net

FBI's most wanted woman sends signal from hiding

New York City News.Net

Women show higher risk of developing cancer in both breast: Research

New York City News.Net

Jeff Bezos to sell Washington Post to buy NFL team Commanders: Reports

New York City News.Net

Bills QB Josh Allen says elbow surgery not necessary

New York City News.Net

Alexander Callens departs NYCFC for Girona FC

New York City News.Net

Asian Community Reeling After Lunar New Year Shooting

New York City News.Net

Nets lean on starters to sneak by Warriors

New York City News.Net

Raptors end skid while handing Knicks fourth straight loss

New York City News.Net

Epstein confidant suggests Prince Andrew photo is fake media

New York City News.Net

Rangers tinker with lines ahead of Panthers' visit

New York City News.Net

Nancy Pelosi held exorcism after husband's attack daughter

New York City News.Net

Senior US border official quits over sex abuse claims media

New York City News.Net

Sign up for New York City News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

40
Light Rain in Newark

All New York City News Headlines

Manufacturing in New York State declines in January

New York City News.Net

Still fearing Covid, US asks court to allow masks on transport

New York City News.Net

Near-crash of jets at New York JFK airport to be investigated by FAA

New York City News.Net

N.Y. mayor, critical of Biden, says city cannot accept more migrants

New York City News.Net

Red Wings, Sharks meet, both in search of answers

New York City News.Net

Giants GM wants QB, top RB back in 2023

New York City News.Net

Jeff Bezos to sell Washington Post to buy NFL team Commanders: Reports

New York City News.Net

Former FBI Agent Arrested on Russia Sanctions Violations

New York City News.Net

Bills QB Josh Allen says elbow surgery not necessary

New York City News.Net

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is week-to-week

New York City News.Net

Alexander Callens departs NYCFC for Girona FC

New York City News.Net

Spotify to Cut 6% of Workforce, Some 600 Employees

New York City News.Net

Asian Community Reeling After Lunar New Year Shooting

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Thunder win on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's late shot

New York City News.Net

Nets lean on starters to sneak by Warriors

New York City News.Net

Guerrillas, FaZe climb standings in CDL Major II qualifying

New York City News.Net

Raptors end skid while handing Knicks fourth straight loss

New York City News.Net

Gordon Hayward back in Utah as Hornets eye 3rd straight win

New York City News.Net

Epstein confidant suggests Prince Andrew photo is fake media

New York City News.Net

Dougie Hamilton lifts Devils over Penguins in OT

New York City News.Net

Rangers tinker with lines ahead of Panthers' visit

New York City News.Net

Maple Leafs open homestand against struggling Islanders

New York City News.Net

Nancy Pelosi held exorcism after husband's attack daughter

New York City News.Net

FBI's most wanted woman sends signal from hiding

New York City News.Net

Senior US border official quits over sex abuse claims media

New York City News.Net

Women show higher risk of developing cancer in both breast: Research

New York City News.Net

Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital

New York City News.Net

European stock exchanges start off 2023 strongly

New York City News.Net

Moscow warns West of global tragedy

New York City News.Net

'Saturday Night Live' mocks George Santos as Amy Poehler, Joe Biden join host Aubrey Plaza

New York City News.Net

Iconic US venue urged to drop facial recognition enemies list

New York City News.Net

Fashion Sneakers Propel Sustainable Rubber in Brazil Amazon

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Sebastian Aho's hat trick propels Canes past Isles

New York City News.Net

Raptors, Knicks coaches seek better defense from their teams

New York City News.Net

Heath Ledger death anniversary: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur remembers late actor, says "Heath and I became very close"

New York City News.Net

Eagles drub Giants 38-7, advance to NFC title game

New York City News.Net

Drake's postponed Apollo concert to go ahead despite rapper's ankle injury

New York City News.Net

Canes drop Islanders behind hat trick from Sebastian Aho

New York City News.Net

Ultra drop first match in CDL Major II qualifying

New York City News.Net

Inspections of Ukrainian Grain Ships Halved Since October

New York City News.Net

Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari listed as active vs. Eagles

New York City News.Net

Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry in spotlight as Nets visit Warriors

New York City News.Net

White House Chief of Staff Klain Expected to Step Down Soon

New York City News.Net

Ex-soviet state considers joining larger alliance

New York City News.Net

Iconic venue urged to drop facial recognition enemies list

New York City News.Net

Sabres' three-goal third period sinks Ducks

New York City News.Net

Penguins visit Devils in key Metropolitan showdown

New York City News.Net

Divisional Playoffs: Giants-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction

New York City News.Net

Sparks acquire F Dearica Hamby in trade with Aces

New York City News.Net

Moldova considers joining larger alliance

New York City News.Net

New York News

Manufacturing in New York State declines in January

New York City News.Net

Still fearing Covid, US asks court to allow masks on transport

New York City News.Net

Near-crash of jets at New York JFK airport to be investigated by FAA

New York City News.Net

N.Y. mayor, critical of Biden, says city cannot accept more migrants

New York City News.Net

Giants GM wants QB, top RB back in 2023

New York City News.Net

Jeff Bezos to sell Washington Post to buy NFL team Commanders: Reports

New York City News.Net

Access More

News Releases

New York City News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Texas electric grid could fail in extreme weather, says official

New York City News.Net

Reuters poll: Most major Japanese firms raise wages after PM's call

New York City News.Net

Amazon staff in US, Canada, Costa Rica to lose jobs

New York City News.Net

Two killed by polar bear in isolated Alaskan village

New York City News.Net

China government to operate online ride sharing, trucking platform

New York City News.Net

Thousands sign petition to save 'sacred' baseball stadium in Tokyo

New York City News.Net

Travel from US to China, Japan not seen to return soon

New York City News.Net

India looks to end social media being used to post fake news

New York City News.Net

Still fearing Covid, US asks court to allow masks on transport

New York City News.Net

Huge payday for Google stockholders while sacked workers mourn losses

New York City News.Net

Access More
New York City News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 New York City News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.