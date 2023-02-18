Sat, 18 Feb 2023

«Back to Home

Red Wings visit Kraken in search of 6th straight victory

Field Level Media
18 Feb 2023, 15:19 GMT+10

The Detroit Red Wings are motoring their way into the NHL's Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Red Wings have won five in a row entering Saturday night's game at Seattle and have pulled within three points of the conference's final playoff berth, with multiple games in hand on Washington, the New York Islanders and Florida -- teams above them in the wild-card chase.

"We've been looking for something like this for quite a while," winger David Perron said after a 5-2 victory Thursday at Calgary. "All year, we've been talking about it. If we want to be in this playoff picture, eventually, you have to make points on other teams, and we've done that recently.

"The good news and bad news now is we're in the hunt, but we have to keep going. Any time you don't play, or any night you don't gather points, other teams that you are chasing are all winning, it seems like. But, it's a good feeling to be part of it," Perron added.

The Red Wings' Western swing has had nary a speed bump, with a 6-1 victory at Vancouver and a 5-4 shootout win at Edmonton preceding their stop in Calgary.

Dominik Kubalik scored twice, Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, and Dylan Larkin had three assists against the Flames. Goaltender Magnus Hellberg made 33 saves.

"Obviously, it's a great feeling," Hellberg said. "You feel the team has some good confidence. It feels like we just keep grinding. We trust each other, and everybody works hard for each other. A lot of smiles in this locker room after this win for sure.

"This is why we play. It goes fast in this league. If you look at a month ago, maybe we were a little bit out of it. But, we've been trusting each other and keep building every game, and now we have a couple of games in a row we win, and now, suddenly, we're in it. You feel it; guys are pumped about it," Hellberg added.

This will be the Red Wings' first meeting this season with the Kraken; the teams play again March 2 in Detroit.

Seattle lost its first three games on the road following the All-Star break but has gone 2-0-1 over its past three -- including a 6-2 victory against visiting Philadelphia on Thursday.

Yanni Gourde had two goals and an assist and played a part in two other goals -- being part of a two-on-one-rush on which Jared McCann scored short-handed and setting a screen in front of the net on Justin Schultz's blast from the blue line on the power play.

"It's good to get some confidence," said Gourde, who snapped a goal drought that dated to Jan. 10. "It's good to shoot the puck and get the puck going. It's always good to score a few goals going forward, but at the same time don't change the way you play. Just play hard and play your game and good things happen."

His teammates took note.

"He does it all, every game all year," McCann said. "There's a reason he's got back-to-back Stanley Cups (with Tampa Bay). That's the guy that we need to watch and need to learn from."

--Field Level Media

More New York City News

Access More
Zach Parise lifts Islanders over Penguins

New York City News.Net

Legion, Subliners, Breach kick off CDL Major III qualifying with wins

New York City News.Net

Rangers sign OF Robbie Grossman

New York City News.Net

Reports: Commanders hire Eric Bieniemy as OC, assistant head coach

New York City News.Net

Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr. dealing with arm soreness

New York City News.Net

Padres 3B Manny Machado to opt out after 2023 season

New York City News.Net

Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's cousin targeted for being queer, videos circulating to "expose" him

New York City News.Net

US Prosecutors Ask for 25 More Years in Prison for R. Kelly

New York City News.Net

Microsoft defends new Bing, says AI chatbot is work in progress

New York City News.Net

US: New York City Councilwoman Linda Lee passes resolution supporting school holiday on Diwali

New York City News.Net

Net gains ahead as Rangers face Oilers

New York City News.Net

Canucks, Flyers trying to salvage their seasons

New York City News.Net

Principals in Cavs-Jazz trade square off in All-Star Game

New York City News.Net

Reports: Rangers sign OF Robbie Grossman

New York City News.Net

US senator hospitalized for depression

New York City News.Net

Report: QB Derek Carr visiting Jets this weekend

New York City News.Net

Here's everything you need to know about Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan's 'I Am Legend 2'

New York City News.Net

Tesla accused of firing union supporters days after organising effort starts: Report

New York City News.Net

Europe won't send astronauts to China's Tiangong space station

New York City News.Net

Clippers head into break with win over Suns

New York City News.Net

Blazers G Anfernee Simons (ankle) to be re-evaluated after break

New York City News.Net

Sign up for New York City News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

33
Mostly Cloudy / Windy in Newark

All New York City News Headlines

Republicans seek to cut spending, but not Social Security, Medicare

New York City News.Net

New Hampshire students walk out in gender protest over urinal ban

New York City News.Net

Red Wings visit Kraken in search of 6th straight victory

New York City News.Net

NBA All-Star draft will begin with subs, end with starters

New York City News.Net

Jose Alvarado, Team Pau win NBA Rising Stars competition

New York City News.Net

Zach Parise lifts Islanders over Penguins

New York City News.Net

Canucks, Flyers trying to salvage their seasons

New York City News.Net

Legion, Subliners, Breach kick off CDL Major III qualifying with wins

New York City News.Net

Principals in Cavs-Jazz trade square off in All-Star Game

New York City News.Net

Rangers sign OF Robbie Grossman

New York City News.Net

Reports: Rangers sign OF Robbie Grossman

New York City News.Net

Reports: Commanders hire Eric Bieniemy as OC, assistant head coach

New York City News.Net

US senator hospitalized for depression

New York City News.Net

Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr. dealing with arm soreness

New York City News.Net

Report: QB Derek Carr visiting Jets this weekend

New York City News.Net

Padres 3B Manny Machado to opt out after 2023 season

New York City News.Net

Here's everything you need to know about Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan's 'I Am Legend 2'

New York City News.Net

Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's cousin targeted for being queer, videos circulating to "expose" him

New York City News.Net

Tesla accused of firing union supporters days after organising effort starts: Report

New York City News.Net

US Prosecutors Ask for 25 More Years in Prison for R. Kelly

New York City News.Net

Europe won't send astronauts to China's Tiangong space station

New York City News.Net

Microsoft defends new Bing, says AI chatbot is work in progress

New York City News.Net

Clippers head into break with win over Suns

New York City News.Net

US: New York City Councilwoman Linda Lee passes resolution supporting school holiday on Diwali

New York City News.Net

Blazers G Anfernee Simons (ankle) to be re-evaluated after break

New York City News.Net

Net gains ahead as Rangers face Oilers

New York City News.Net

Islanders and Penguins meet, ready to get wild

New York City News.Net

Giants re-sign WR Isaiah Hodgins

New York City News.Net

Surging Senators look to stay hot vs. Blackhawks

New York City News.Net

Mets hire Carlos Beltran as special assistant to GM

New York City News.Net

Capitals F Carl Hagelin has another hip surgery

New York City News.Net

Trump Election Probe Grand Jury Believes Some Witnesses Lied

New York City News.Net

NY Times accused of anti-trans editorial bias

New York City News.Net

Clippers among teams interested in Russell Westbrook

New York City News.Net

Reports: Angels reach 1-year deal with LHP Matt Moore

New York City News.Net

Report: Colts request interview with Jim Bob Cooter for OC

New York City News.Net

Psychological stress impedes performance, even for Olympic athletes: Research

New York City News.Net

NATO Chief Pledges Support for Earthquake-Hit Turkey

New York City News.Net

India elected chair of 62nd session of UN Commission for Social Development

New York City News.Net

Bucks ride 11-game win streak into Chicago

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Auston Matthews' return boosts Leafs

New York City News.Net

Alabama adds Ken Whisenhunt to Nick Saban's staff

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum's big 2nd half leads Celtics past Pistons

New York City News.Net

Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad carry Rangers past Canucks

New York City News.Net

Mikal Bridges pours in career-high 45 as Nets take down Heat

New York City News.Net

Knicks go wire-to-wire in routing Hawks

New York City News.Net

US: White supremacist gets life sentence for Buffalo market massacre

New York City News.Net

Both teams could be short-handed as Nuggets face Mavs

New York City News.Net

Mavericks rule out Kyrie Irving (back) vs. Nuggets

New York City News.Net

Devils bring NHL's best road record to St. Louis

New York City News.Net

New York News

Republicans seek to cut spending, but not Social Security, Medicare

New York City News.Net

New Hampshire students walk out in gender protest over urinal ban

New York City News.Net

Red Wings visit Kraken in search of 6th straight victory

New York City News.Net

NBA All-Star draft will begin with subs, end with starters

New York City News.Net

Jose Alvarado, Team Pau win NBA Rising Stars competition

New York City News.Net

Zach Parise lifts Islanders over Penguins

New York City News.Net

Access More

News Releases

New York City News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Russia lost war 'strategically, operationally,' says Gen. Milley

New York City News.Net

Republicans seek to cut spending, but not Social Security, Medicare

New York City News.Net

Russia delays rocket during investigation of space station leak

New York City News.Net

One million pour into streets in France over changes to pensions

New York City News.Net

Venezuelans: Credit cards that were once lifeline, now 'useless'

New York City News.Net

New Hampshire students walk out in gender protest over urinal ban

New York City News.Net

To keep South China Sea open, US carries out military exercises

New York City News.Net

Mob lynches man accused of blasphemy in Pakistan

New York City News.Net

Cambodian leader shuts down independent media outlet

New York City News.Net

Chevron to exit Myanmar, sell local assets

New York City News.Net

Access More
New York City News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 New York City News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.