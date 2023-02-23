Thu, 23 Feb 2023

«Back to Home

Improving Red Wings to test mettle vs. Rangers

Field Level Media
23 Feb 2023, 06:55 GMT+10

The Detroit Red Wings return from a highly successful road trip to face two of the Eastern Conference's best teams.

They'll host the New York Rangers on Thursday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Detroit has won six of its last seven games, including a 3-1 triumph over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. The Red Wings collected four victories during a five-game road swing.

"You can't ask for more, eight of 10 points and the way we won, in some very tough buildings against some top teams," coach Derek Lalonde said.

The latest win was sparked by Pius Suter, who has suddenly caught fire after making spotty contributions prior to the All-Star break. Suter scored two goals against the Capitals, giving him five in the last five games. That doesn't include his decisive shootout goal at Edmonton on Feb. 15.

Suter, who now has 11 goals, notched only 12 points in his first 48 games this season.

Ville Husso made 26 saves and the Red Wings blocked 28 shots. They played most of the game without team captain and leading scorer Dylan Larkin, who drew a game misconduct for crosschecking T.J. Oshie during the first period.

The Red Wings are hoping he won't also be given a league suspension.

"It wasn't malicious," Lalonde said. "We already lost him for basically an entire game (Tuesday), so hopefully we'll have him for Thursday."

Another forward, Lucas Raymond, could return to action after missing the last six games due to a lower-body injury.

The hot streak has put Detroit in the wild-card hunt. The Red Wings will look to win the three-game season series against the Rangers.

They split the first two meetings in early November. Detroit recorded a 3-2 victory at New York after Dominik Kubalik's overtime goal on Nov. 6, however the Rangers rolled to an 8-2 victory in Detroit four nights later.

The Rangers have lost their last two games (0-1-1) following a seven-game winning streak. Calgary snapped that streak with a 3-2 decision in overtime on Saturday before New York saw its 10-game point streak ended with a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at home on Monday.

The Rangers were stymied by goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who made 50 saves.

"He was great, not a lot of rebounds," Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said. "He was where he needed to be. Simple. He doesn't get out of position or make the acrobatic, crazy save because he doesn't put himself in that position. He was good, controlled the rebounds and there wasn't a lot of second chances for us."

Vincent Trocheck's goal in the second period was the only time the puck got past Hellebuyck.

"We were getting some really good Grade A chances in tight," forward Chris Kreider said. "We got our looks ... we got our chances, and the puck wouldn't go in."

Artemi Panarin's seven-game point streak ended. He'll look to start a new streak against a team that has struggled to defend him. Panarin has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 18 career games against the Red Wings.

The Rangers will be playing their fifth road game in a stretch of six out of seven away from home. New York is 17-5-5 on the road this season.

--Field Level Media

More New York City News

Access More
Improving Red Wings to test mettle vs. Rangers

New York City News.Net

Report: Rays to sign OF Ben Gamel to minor league deal

New York City News.Net

28-year-old 'The Walking Dead' actor Jansen Panettiere no more

New York City News.Net

Digital content could be altering your visual perception: Research

New York City News.Net

Aaron Boone 'considering' Aaron Judge in LF at home

New York City News.Net

Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker expecting a second baby

New York City News.Net

Jets, Islanders out to bolster postseason positioning

New York City News.Net

Frank Reich will call plays to begin season, hand off

New York City News.Net

Ex-coach Phil Regan suing Mets for age discrimination

New York City News.Net

Safety becomes sales pitch at U.S. schools over rising gun violence: NYT

New York City News.Net

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn signs multi-year extension

New York City News.Net

Report: Patriots OT Conor McDermott signs extension

New York City News.Net

McKinsey plans to eliminate 2,000 jobs: Report

New York City News.Net

Air pollution speeds bone loss from osteoporosis: Research

New York City News.Net

Delhi-bound Air India flight from New York diverted to Sweden after technical fault

New York City News.Net

Reports: Twins sign 2B Donovan Solano to 1-year deal

New York City News.Net

Report: Rams hiring Chase Blackburn as ST coordinator

New York City News.Net

Calls Grow for Tribunal for Russia's 'Crime of Aggression'

New York City News.Net

Reports: Brewers add Luke Voit, Tyler Naquin on minors deals

New York City News.Net

Reports: Brewers signing 1B Luke Voit to minors deal

New York City News.Net

Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer

New York City News.Net

Sign up for New York City News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

39
Wintry Mix in Newark

All New York City News Headlines

Another dead whale found in New York

New York City News.Net

Zoo: Escaped Eurasian eagle-owl to remain wild in NYC

New York City News.Net

Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport

New York City News.Net

NY Fed: State's factory activity in Feb. contracts less than expected

New York City News.Net

U.S. FAA forms safety review team after near miss incidents

New York City News.Net

Improving Red Wings to test mettle vs. Rangers

New York City News.Net

Report: Patriots OT Conor McDermott signs extension

New York City News.Net

Report: Rays to sign OF Ben Gamel to minor league deal

New York City News.Net

McKinsey plans to eliminate 2,000 jobs: Report

New York City News.Net

28-year-old 'The Walking Dead' actor Jansen Panettiere no more

New York City News.Net

Air pollution speeds bone loss from osteoporosis: Research

New York City News.Net

Digital content could be altering your visual perception: Research

New York City News.Net

Delhi-bound Air India flight from New York diverted to Sweden after technical fault

New York City News.Net

Aaron Boone 'considering' Aaron Judge in LF at home

New York City News.Net

Reports: Twins sign 2B Donovan Solano to 1-year deal

New York City News.Net

Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker expecting a second baby

New York City News.Net

Report: Rams hiring Chase Blackburn as ST coordinator

New York City News.Net

Jets, Islanders out to bolster postseason positioning

New York City News.Net

Calls Grow for Tribunal for Russia's 'Crime of Aggression'

New York City News.Net

Frank Reich will call plays to begin season, hand off

New York City News.Net

Reports: Brewers add Luke Voit, Tyler Naquin on minors deals

New York City News.Net

Ex-coach Phil Regan suing Mets for age discrimination

New York City News.Net

Reports: Brewers signing 1B Luke Voit to minors deal

New York City News.Net

Safety becomes sales pitch at U.S. schools over rising gun violence: NYT

New York City News.Net

Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer

New York City News.Net

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn signs multi-year extension

New York City News.Net

The ethics of home ownership in an age of growing inequality

New York City News.Net

How tsar Nicholas II and his family were murdered

New York City News.Net

Advocacy by LGBTQ school clubs may help combat student depression: Research

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Connor Hellebuyck (50 saves) guides Jets past Rangers

New York City News.Net

Connor Hellebuyck makes 50 saves as Jets topple Rangers

New York City News.Net

Islanders rally in third period, down Penguins

New York City News.Net

Connor Hellebuyck makes 50 saves, Jets topple Rangers

New York City News.Net

Oilers, facing Flyers, seek to shore up defensive woes

New York City News.Net

Patrick Kane's time with Blackhawks might be limited as Knights visit

New York City News.Net

Reports: Giannis Antetokounmpo's wrist ailment is minor

New York City News.Net

UN ready to "provide additional support" after two fresh earthquakes hit Turkey

New York City News.Net

Nysa Devgn attends event with underprivileged students, her traditional look gets thumbs up from netizens

New York City News.Net

Devils finding new ways to win ahead of Canadiens' visit

New York City News.Net

Report: Colts to hire Jim Bob Cooter as OC

New York City News.Net

Top CNN anchor taken off air after Nikki Haley comment media

New York City News.Net

Research finds cohesion and connection drop among ageing population

New York City News.Net

Penguins G Tristan Jarry returns, will start Monday

New York City News.Net

Satellite data: The other type of smartphone data you might not know about

New York City News.Net

Islanders lose Mathew Barzal indefinitely to injury

New York City News.Net

NY Met to Let French Make 3D Copies of Two 16th-Century Sculptures

New York City News.Net

Report: Giants QB Daniel Jones wants $45M per season

New York City News.Net

Report: Giannis to get further testing on wrist in NYC

New York City News.Net

Air India flight from New York to Delhi diverted to London

New York City News.Net

Edits to classic children's books spark censorship criticism

New York City News.Net

New York News

Another dead whale found in New York

New York City News.Net

Zoo: Escaped Eurasian eagle-owl to remain wild in NYC

New York City News.Net

Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport

New York City News.Net

NY Fed: State's factory activity in Feb. contracts less than expected

New York City News.Net

U.S. FAA forms safety review team after near miss incidents

New York City News.Net

Improving Red Wings to test mettle vs. Rangers

New York City News.Net

Access More

News Releases

New York City News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Another dead whale found in New York

New York City News.Net

VP Harris, Macron, Scholz agree to be 'closely aligned' on China

New York City News.Net

Japanese bid farewell to beloved panda returning to China

New York City News.Net

Lockheed Martin wins $2 billion hypersonic weapons contract

New York City News.Net

Failed Iowa music festival organizers sent to prison

New York City News.Net

U.S. tries to lure India from Russia with display of F-35s, bombers

New York City News.Net

Virgin wins trademark dispute against Alaska Airlines

New York City News.Net

Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport

New York City News.Net

Lockheed Martin, Raytheon sanctioned by China over arms sales to Taiwan

New York City News.Net

Baltic states told US is prepared to defend against Russia

New York City News.Net

Access More
New York City News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 New York City News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.