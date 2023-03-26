Sun, 26 Mar 2023

«Back to Home

Fading Mavericks get another chance vs. Hornets

Field Level Media
26 Mar 2023, 02:55 GMT+10

The Dallas Mavericks need to get their situation fixed in a hurry, and the second opportunity in three days against the Charlotte Hornets comes Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C.

The Mavericks (36-38) are coming off back-to-back home losses, including a major missed opportunity Friday against the lowly Hornets.

"Just understanding the talk before the game on what we're playing for, the interest level wasn't high," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. "It was awful. We can't come out like that, especially this time of the year."

Charlotte (24-51) won 117-109 on Friday night at Dallas despite playing without guards Terry Rozier (foot) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder strain).

Yet for the Hornets, it wasn't a surprising result.

"These guys are good," Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said of NBA players in general. "So even when it doesn't appear like you have a great chance, guys play well."

The Mavericks' lack of a sense of urgency was evident in a 69-55 deficit to the Hornets at halftime. Dallas was 3 of 16 (18.8 percent) from 3-point range in the opening half.

The Mavericks are now outside of the play-in tournament field in 11th place in the Western Conference at the start of NBA play Saturday.

"We've got eight games left," Kidd said. "We're still in control of this. But our effort has to be a little bit better from the start."

Home fans booed the Mavericks on Friday and Kidd didn't object to the displeasure.

"They have a right," Kidd said. "They pay to see a better showing. It wasn't there."

Dallas guard Kyrie Irving, who missed a game earlier in the week with a sore foot, scored 18 points Friday. Irving had 28 and 33 points in games earlier this season against Charlotte when he was playing for the Brooklyn Nets, before a trade to the Mavericks.

The Hornets received a combined 53 points from P.J. Washington and Gordon Hayward on Friday. They helped set the tone while the team used a makeshift roster.

"Those two guys are professional. They want to win," Clifford said. "The fact that they were so ready that's more a tribute to them."

Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. provided key contributions against his former team with 13 points and nine assists.

"We made (lots) of 3s early, which allowed us to play from ahead," Clifford said of his team, which went 6 of 10 from deep in the first quarter.

While the margin tightened to 97-96 with 8:30 remaining, the Hornets ended up pulling away thanks to a 10-0 run that was capped by a Smith 3-pointer with 5:56 remaining.

"We made a lot of plays at both ends of the floor when they made their run in the fourth quarter," Clifford said. "So it's definitely a good win and something we can grow from, hopefully."

It was just another opportunity for the Hornets to assess their player development, with yet another Sunday.

"I think they all are," Clifford said. "These last six, seven games, we've played, except for one game, it has been really meaningful for the opponent. So it has been good and it's a good chance for guys to grow."

The Hornets realize, though, they have the Mavericks' attention now.

"I'd like to play Sunday, but I'd rather have a different opponent," Clifford said.

--Field Level Media

More New York City News

Access More
Habs stand in way of Jackets' first 3-game win streak

New York City News.Net

Glosquitos move on in NBA 2K League's 3v3 Slam Open

New York City News.Net

Huge River Restoration Effort Launched at UN Water Summit

New York City News.Net

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

New York City News.Net

NYCFC tussle with Dynamo, aim to make it three straight wins

New York City News.Net

US, Canada Announce Deal on Asylum-Seekers During Biden Trip

New York City News.Net

Inter Miami seek bounce-back showing vs. winless Fire

New York City News.Net

No. 9 Florida Atlantic eyes continuing run vs. No. 3 Kansas St.

New York City News.Net

Jimmy Butler powering Heat into matchup vs. Nets

New York City News.Net

Panthers out to solve Mika Zibanejad, Rangers

New York City News.Net

Improved D.C. United set to face Revolution

New York City News.Net

Sabres, facing Islanders, seek rare winning streak

New York City News.Net

Spring training roundup: Twins score late to power past Yanks

New York City News.Net

COVID-19, Global Crises Hinder Progress in Ending TB

New York City News.Net

Blue Jackets score quickly in OT to top Islanders

New York City News.Net

Spring training roundup: Twins score late to power past Yankees

New York City News.Net

Powder, Threat Sent to Manhattan Prosecutor Investigating Trump

New York City News.Net

Charlotte FC shuffling lineup ahead of clash with Red Bulls

New York City News.Net

Nets G Ben Simmons diagnosed with nerve impingement in back

New York City News.Net

Playoffs clinched, Hurricanes look for steadier play vs. Leafs

New York City News.Net

Brewers expected to part ways with INF Keston Hiura

New York City News.Net

Sign up for New York City News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

45
Light Rain in Newark

All New York City News Headlines

US Supreme Court to decide on Jack Daniel's dog toy case

New York City News.Net

Idaho to return to death by firing squad for some inmates

New York City News.Net

Fading Mavericks get another chance vs. Hornets

New York City News.Net

Yankees P Luis Severino (lat) likely to start season in IL

New York City News.Net

Ukraine not ready for offensive Zelensky

New York City News.Net

Habs stand in way of Jackets' first 3-game win streak

New York City News.Net

Sabres, facing Islanders, seek rare winning streak

New York City News.Net

Glosquitos move on in NBA 2K League's 3v3 Slam Open

New York City News.Net

Spring training roundup: Twins score late to power past Yanks

New York City News.Net

Huge River Restoration Effort Launched at UN Water Summit

New York City News.Net

COVID-19, Global Crises Hinder Progress in Ending TB

New York City News.Net

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

New York City News.Net

Blue Jackets score quickly in OT to top Islanders

New York City News.Net

NYCFC tussle with Dynamo, aim to make it three straight wins

New York City News.Net

Spring training roundup: Twins score late to power past Yankees

New York City News.Net

US, Canada Announce Deal on Asylum-Seekers During Biden Trip

New York City News.Net

Powder, Threat Sent to Manhattan Prosecutor Investigating Trump

New York City News.Net

Inter Miami seek bounce-back showing vs. winless Fire

New York City News.Net

Charlotte FC shuffling lineup ahead of clash with Red Bulls

New York City News.Net

No. 9 Florida Atlantic eyes continuing run vs. No. 3 Kansas St.

New York City News.Net

Nets G Ben Simmons diagnosed with nerve impingement in back

New York City News.Net

Jimmy Butler powering Heat into matchup vs. Nets

New York City News.Net

Playoffs clinched, Hurricanes look for steadier play vs. Leafs

New York City News.Net

Panthers out to solve Mika Zibanejad, Rangers

New York City News.Net

Brewers expected to part ways with INF Keston Hiura

New York City News.Net

Improved D.C. United set to face Revolution

New York City News.Net

D-backs set to part ways with RHP Jeurys Familia

New York City News.Net

NYCFC acquire M Richy Ledezma on loan

New York City News.Net

Reports: Browns sign WR Marquise Goodwin

New York City News.Net

Lane Johnson on new contract: 'My whole goal is to retire an Eagle'

New York City News.Net

Eight Cy Young Award winners to pitch on Opening Day

New York City News.Net

Russia's UN mission accuses US of discrimination

New York City News.Net

Trump Lawyer in Court After Being Forced Before Grand Jury

New York City News.Net

Bruins streaking again as Lightning come to town

New York City News.Net

2023 Preview: Atlanta Braves

New York City News.Net

Bruce Willis, Emma Heming renew wedding vows amid actor's dementia diagnosis

New York City News.Net

2023 Preview: New York Mets

New York City News.Net

2023 Preview: Philadelphia Phillies

New York City News.Net

Reports: Eagles sign RT Lane Johnson to $33.4M extension

New York City News.Net

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon shared bank account to fund their acting auditions

New York City News.Net

Trump warns of death and destruction

New York City News.Net

Britain's King Charles III's visit to France postponed amid protest over pension reforms

New York City News.Net

Mavs open home-and-home set against lowly Hornets

New York City News.Net

Glitchy upset Raptors in NBA 2K League's 3v3 Slam Open

New York City News.Net

NHL roundup: Rangers get big division win vs. Hurricanes

New York City News.Net

NBA roundup: Cavs sink Nets on last-second 3-pointer

New York City News.Net

After Adani, Hindenburg now alleges Jack Dorsey's firm Block engaged in fraud

New York City News.Net

NCAA Tournament roundup: OT win sends K-State to Elite Eight

New York City News.Net

No. 9 FAU stuns No. 4 Tennessee to reach first Elite Eight

New York City News.Net

Spring training roundup: Jeremy Pena helps lift Astros past Nationals

New York City News.Net

New York News

US Supreme Court to decide on Jack Daniel's dog toy case

New York City News.Net

Idaho to return to death by firing squad for some inmates

New York City News.Net

Yankees P Luis Severino (lat) likely to start season in IL

New York City News.Net

Ukraine not ready for offensive Zelensky

New York City News.Net

Habs stand in way of Jackets' first 3-game win streak

New York City News.Net

Sabres, facing Islanders, seek rare winning streak

New York City News.Net

Access More

News Releases

New York City News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Marcos says new US military bases to be 'scattered' around Philippines

New York City News.Net

CDC: Candida auris fungus spreading in US hospitals

New York City News.Net

US Supreme Court to decide on Jack Daniel's dog toy case

New York City News.Net

Afghanistan school year starts, but girls unable to attend classes

New York City News.Net

Former Taiwanese leader Ma Ying-jeou to visit China

New York City News.Net

Kidnapped US aid worker, French journalist freed in West Africa

New York City News.Net

EU's Borrell carves fast-track deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

New York City News.Net

9 Chinese nationals killed by gunmen at Central African Republic mine

New York City News.Net

Low oxygen levels causes million of fish to die in Australian river

New York City News.Net

Idaho to return to death by firing squad for some inmates

New York City News.Net

Access More
New York City News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 New York City News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.