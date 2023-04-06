Thu, 06 Apr 2023

«Back to Home

'Hungry' Sabres in must-win game vs. Red Wings

Field Level Media
06 Apr 2023, 08:05 GMT+10

After a tough loss that put a damper on their playoff hopes, the Buffalo Sabres look to rebound when they visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

The Sabres (37-32-7, 81 points) are coming off a 2-1 setback to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Had the Sabres won, they could have been within threepoints of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with games in hand on each of the three teams ahead of them.

Instead, the club finds itself six points behind the Panthers (first wild card) and New York Islanders (second wild card), and five back of Pittsburgh, which is just on the outside. The Sabres have six games remaining, holding two games in hand on each.

"We're not going to give up," defenseman Mattias Samuelsson told The Buffalo News. "I can promise you we're going to play until the end. You saw that out of the group (Tuesday). Everyone in that room is so hungry. Everyone wants to win. Yeah, we're young, but you're not going to be young forever.

"To be in the race and then come here in the biggest game in I don't know how long for the organization, right up until the end we were into it, battling, and I just think it shows the type of group we have."

Much of this season has been about growth and learning for a young and inexperienced Sabres squad.

Buffalo hasn't been this close to a playoff spot this late in the season since the 2011-12 campaign, when it was eliminated in its second-to-last game of the season. The current roster features fewer than five players with NHL postseason experience.

"You've got to move right on," Sabres coach Don Granato said. "It was disappointing (Tuesday), but I still fully believe we have a chance and I think our guys do (too). There's more meaningful games ahead starting Thursday so you move onto that quick but take some experience from this one, no question."

The Sabres' power play has struggled of late, going 2-for-17 over their past five games.

Once among the teams battling for a playoff spot, the Red Wings (35-33-9, 79 points) hit a month-long slide from Feb. 25 to March 25. They won just three times in 15 games (3-11-1) to fall back and essentially out of the race.

Things have been better since, however, going 4-1-0 in their past five games, including wins against a pair of playoff-bound teams in the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs.

"It just keeps reminding me personally, and others, that if we would have won just a few more games," forward David Perron said. "That's just in the last month or so. Be nice for sure. I think that's something next year we've got to get that feeling and urgency a little bit earlier so that we remember how important every game is."

Perron had three points (two goals, one assist) for Detroit in its most recent outing, a 5-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The veteran has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his past nine games. It's part of a solid first season with the Red Wings in which he has amassed 22 goals and 31 assists in 77 games.

--Field Level Media

More New York City News

Access More
Garrett Mitchell clubs walk-off HR as Brewers sweep Mets

New York City News.Net

US public broadcaster gets 'state tag on Twitter

New York City News.Net

Panthers hope to extend streak, take on Senators

New York City News.Net

Caddie: Tiger Woods 'pretty banged up' entering Masters

New York City News.Net

Top House Foreign Affairs Lawmaker to Visit Taiwan Thursday

New York City News.Net

Orioles postpone home opener vs. Yankees to Friday

New York City News.Net

American Journalist Jailed in Russia Allowed Legal Meeting

New York City News.Net

Knicks travel to Pacers, make rare investment in rest

New York City News.Net

UN Secretary General condemns ban on Afghan women working with UN in Afghanistan

New York City News.Net

Bucks bid to lock up East's top seed vs. Bulls

New York City News.Net

JPMorgan's ties to Epstein more sinister, lawsuit claims

New York City News.Net

Stormy Daniels must reimburse Trump court

New York City News.Net

Gleyber Torres leads Yankees past Phillies, 4-2

New York City News.Net

Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson departs with hamstring tightness

New York City News.Net

Black singles with college education embrace life without marriage

New York City News.Net

Caps aim to halt overall slide, extend dominance vs. Canadiens

New York City News.Net

US House Speaker McCarthy Holds Talks With Taiwan's President

New York City News.Net

Devils eye division lead, can't overlook lowly Blue Jackets

New York City News.Net

King of the Pacific, Sacramento looks to jolt Mavericks

New York City News.Net

Hawks meet Wizards, seek strong finish

New York City News.Net

Knicks travel to Pacers, won't go quietly into playoffs

New York City News.Net

Sign up for New York City News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

52
Light Drizzle in Newark

All New York City News Headlines

Report: US religious service attendance down after COVID-19 pandemic

New York City News.Net

'Hungry' Sabres in must-win game vs. Red Wings

New York City News.Net

India elected as member to UN's Programme on HIV/AIDS

New York City News.Net

Taiwanese President meets US Speaker McCarthy despite China's threats

New York City News.Net

MRI shows reduced inflammation for Mets RHP Justin Verlander

New York City News.Net

Garrett Mitchell clubs walk-off HR as Brewers sweep Mets

New York City News.Net

Stormy Daniels must reimburse Trump court

New York City News.Net

US public broadcaster gets 'state tag on Twitter

New York City News.Net

Gleyber Torres leads Yankees past Phillies, 4-2

New York City News.Net

Panthers hope to extend streak, take on Senators

New York City News.Net

Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson departs with hamstring tightness

New York City News.Net

Caddie: Tiger Woods 'pretty banged up' entering Masters

New York City News.Net

Black singles with college education embrace life without marriage

New York City News.Net

Top House Foreign Affairs Lawmaker to Visit Taiwan Thursday

New York City News.Net

Caps aim to halt overall slide, extend dominance vs. Canadiens

New York City News.Net

Orioles postpone home opener vs. Yankees to Friday

New York City News.Net

US House Speaker McCarthy Holds Talks With Taiwan's President

New York City News.Net

American Journalist Jailed in Russia Allowed Legal Meeting

New York City News.Net

Devils eye division lead, can't overlook lowly Blue Jackets

New York City News.Net

Knicks travel to Pacers, make rare investment in rest

New York City News.Net

King of the Pacific, Sacramento looks to jolt Mavericks

New York City News.Net

UN Secretary General condemns ban on Afghan women working with UN in Afghanistan

New York City News.Net

Hawks meet Wizards, seek strong finish

New York City News.Net

Bucks bid to lock up East's top seed vs. Bulls

New York City News.Net

Knicks travel to Pacers, won't go quietly into playoffs

New York City News.Net

JPMorgan's ties to Epstein more sinister, lawsuit claims

New York City News.Net

Nets meet Pistons, look to hang on to No. 6 seed

New York City News.Net

VW recalls 1,40,000 SUVs in US due to faulty passenger-side airbags

New York City News.Net

7,883 constable posts vacant in Delhi Police till March 1 this year: Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha

New York City News.Net

Mets hope to reignite offense vs. Brewers' Corbin Burnes

New York City News.Net

January trade adds fun, drama to Marlins-Twins matchup

New York City News.Net

Cybersecurity review of Micron is Beijing's most significant stroke of retaliation against Washington: NYT

New York City News.Net

Aces on the mound as Phillies and Yankees finish series

New York City News.Net

House Speaker McCarthy to Hold Talks with Taiwan's President

New York City News.Net

Johnson Johnson offers USD 8.9 bln to settle 'talc caused cancer' lawsuits

New York City News.Net

French President, EU chief to meet Chinese President today

New York City News.Net

Beneath the Trump circus, American democracy faces up to a vital challenge

New York City News.Net

Trump's arrest: What we know so far

New York City News.Net

Explaining the Criminal Charges Against Trump

New York City News.Net

"Hunter Biden laptop exposes Biden family as criminals," Trump lashes out at Joe Biden

New York City News.Net

US Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump USD 120,000 more in legal fees

New York City News.Net

Three teams open 2-0 at NBA 2K League's 3v3 Switch Open

New York City News.Net

Blues jump out to 3-0 lead, hang on to beat Flyers

New York City News.Net

Timberwolves edge Nets to bolster playoff chances

New York City News.Net

Brian Anderson drives in 6 as Brewers blank Mets again

New York City News.Net

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies beat Yankees to land first win of season

New York City News.Net

Dawson Mercer nets hat trick as Devils stomp Penguins

New York City News.Net

"US is going to hell": Trump tears into Biden administration

New York City News.Net

"US is going to hel"l: Trump tears into Biden's administration

New York City News.Net

Triple-double by Giannis Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks over Wizards

New York City News.Net

New York News

Report: US religious service attendance down after COVID-19 pandemic

New York City News.Net

'Hungry' Sabres in must-win game vs. Red Wings

New York City News.Net

Taiwanese President meets US Speaker McCarthy despite China's threats

New York City News.Net

MRI shows reduced inflammation for Mets RHP Justin Verlander

New York City News.Net

Garrett Mitchell clubs walk-off HR as Brewers sweep Mets

New York City News.Net

Stormy Daniels must reimburse Trump court

New York City News.Net

Access More

News Releases

New York City News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Researchers praise US efforts to build first Alzheimer's database

New York City News.Net

Italian minister: ChatGPT ban excessive

New York City News.Net

Japan-China talks raise concerns over Taiwan, embargoes

New York City News.Net

California plan to half diesel trucks by 2035 approved by US

New York City News.Net

Study: 10,000 US Army soldiers became obese during COVID-19 pandemic

New York City News.Net

Ohio train derailment: US Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern

New York City News.Net

Report: US religious service attendance down after COVID-19 pandemic

New York City News.Net

WHO: Obesity drugs could be added to 'essential' medicines list

New York City News.Net

Judge orders resumption of North Dakota oil lease sales

New York City News.Net

Biden, Vietnam communist head agree to expand relations

New York City News.Net

Access More
New York City News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 New York City News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.