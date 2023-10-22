Hornets G Frank Ntilikina (tibia) will miss early part of season

(Photo credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports)

Charlotte Hornets guard Frank Ntilikina sustained a non-displaced fracture of his left tibia and will be sidelined indefinitely.

The Hornets said an MRI exam on Friday confirmed the injury, which happened one day earlier during a preseason game against the Boston Celtics.

Charlotte said Ntilikina will be re-evaluated in four weeks. The team said it will provide a recovery timetable when appropriate.

Ntilikina, 25, is in his first season with the Hornets after playing four seasons for the New York Knicks and two with the Dallas Mavericks. Last season, he averaged 2.9 points in 47 games (five starts) for Dallas.

The Belgium-born Ntilikina has career averages of 4.8 points and 2.2 assists in 316 games (65 starts). He was the eighth overall pick by the Knicks in the 2017 draft.

--Field Level Media