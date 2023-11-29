Wed, 29 Nov 2023

Reports: Patrick Kane to join Red Wings

Field Level Media
29 Nov 2023, 00:19 GMT+10

(Photo credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

Patrick Kane plans to resume his career with the Detroit Red Wings, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Kane, 35, is recovering from hip resurfacing surgery and finished last season with the New York Rangers. The longtime Chicago Blackhawks center met with multiple teams and reportedly chose to sign with the Red Wings over the Florida Panthers.

Kane would reunite with former Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat. They teamed in Chicago for five seasons, a stretch during which Kane had 428 points.

Last season, Kane had 57 points in 73 games while fighting through injuries. He tallied 92 points in 78 games in 2021-22.

The nine-time All-Star was the first American-born player to win the Hart Trophy for the league's most valuable player in 2016.

--Field Level Media

New York City News.Net
